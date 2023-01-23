ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?

As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale

Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
New York Man Sentenced for Economic Espionage

A New York man and former employee of General Electric in Schenectady, New York has been sentenced to prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 59-year-old Xiaoqing Zheng was sentenced to 24 months in prison after being convicted following a four week trial of conspiracy to steal General Electric trade secrets, knowing or intending to benefit the People's Republic of China.
