Read full article on original website
Related
A Texas woman is facing up to 4 years behind bars for stealing her cousin's $1 million lottery scratch-off winnings, prosecutors say
Officials said that Iris Amador Argueta agreed to claim the prize for her cousin, who wanted to be anonymous, but ran off with the prize money.
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
AOL Corp
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Woman Wins $1.3 Million Lottery, Hides the Money and Divorces Husband
It was a dream come true for Denise Rossi. She had always played the lottery, but never in her wildest dreams did she expect to win the grand prize of $1.3 million. But just 11 days after the winning numbers were announced, Denise made a decision that would haunt her for the rest of her life.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NBC Los Angeles
Jackpot! Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold to 1 Person in Maine
Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. One ticket sold in Maine matched all six numbers in Saturday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 61, 30, 45, 46, and 43, with a Megaball of 14.
Scam warning as criminals take advantage of massive Mega Millions Lottery prize
Instead of making you a winner, you could lose big.
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?
As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
AOL Corp
$20M Mega Millions jackpot won in New York in first drawing after almost $1.35B Maine win
After not having been hit for months, the Mega Millions jackpot has been won in back-to-back drawings. One ticket sold in New York in Tuesday's drawing matched all six numbers to win the $20 million jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website. Tuesday's winner can also choice the cash option of $10.6 million.
Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $20M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (1/20/23)
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has again rolled back to $20 million with a cash option valued at $10.6 million after a ticker holder in the Bronx, New York won Tuesday’s $20 million top prize. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be...
New York Man Sentenced for Economic Espionage
A New York man and former employee of General Electric in Schenectady, New York has been sentenced to prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, 59-year-old Xiaoqing Zheng was sentenced to 24 months in prison after being convicted following a four week trial of conspiracy to steal General Electric trade secrets, knowing or intending to benefit the People's Republic of China.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0