sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
hypebeast.com
Matthew M. Williams Teases Givenchy's New TK-MX Sneaker
Givenchy’s Matthew M. Williams has just teased a brand-new sneaker and it was seen IRL for the first time yesterday at Paris Fashion Week. The Paris-based fashion house has been keeping busy as of late. For example, the label recently collaborated with Disney to celebrate 100 years in film and it has also just unveiled its new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign — another project led by Williams — that featured the multi-talented Jamaican artist, Alkaline.
A Pair of Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Styles Are Dropping Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike has joined forces with Houston-based sneaker boutique Premium Goods for its next Air Force 1 collab. Hitting retail before the end of the month is the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “The Sophia” and “The Bella” colorways. Premium Goods was founded by Houston native and longtime sneaker fan Jennifer Ford in 2004 and became the first independent sneaker boutique in Texas. Since then, Premium Goods has established itself as a go-to destination for people who...
Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks
Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
HipHopDX.com
Biggie Honored With Limited Edition Air Jordan Sneakers
The Notorious B.I.G. is being honored with a limited edition Air Jordan Sneaker to commemorate Hip Hop’s 50th birthday this year. The sleek new sneakers were unveiled on the legendary rapper’s official Instagram page and was announced as a collaboration between the shoe brand and The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation. The Christopher Wallace Air Jordan XIII’s are now available for auction, with bidding starting at $1.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 2 Low “Responsibility” Releases On January 28th
The Air Jordan 2 was given a very warm homecoming across 2022, awarded several new colorways as well as collaborations with some of the Jumpman’s biggest partners. Much of this momentum is to continue into the new year, too, as the brand has prepared an even greater selection of both mid-top and low-top offerings alike.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air More Uptempo Slide
Following the raucous reception of the Nike Calm Slide and its eery similarity to the adidas Yeezy Slide, the brand is continuing to harken the aesthetics of its iconic silhouettes to serve as the main inspiration behind its latest slate of slip-on propositions. Known to infuse their slides with the brand’s heralded Air Max cushioning systems, the Nike Air More Uptempo now takes on its own slip-on interpretation.
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Under Fire for Wearing Givenchy Noose Necklace Amidst Racist Controversy
Coming off of a high from Schiaparelli‘s Spring 2023 showcase, Kylie Jenner faces backlash for an insensitive styling choice. In Paris for Paris Couture Week, Jenner posted a photo on Instagram donning the controversial Givenchy noose necklace from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022. The statement piece was presented during Mathew M. Williams’ first showcase for the brand, and went viral shortly thereafter.
Hypebae
Human Made Releases Limited Edition Donuts With Krispy Kreme
Cult-classic brand Human Made is partnering with decadent donut company Krispy Kreme to release an assortment of limited edition flavors. Designed by Mr. Nigo, a longtime fan of the original glazed, the specially made pastries arrive in an exclusive box, bearing a hybrid logo of the two brands. New flavors include three options — a strawberry chocolate heart with sweet and sour taste and smoothness, a luscious chocolate custard with a classic donut and the all-time favorite glazed.
Hypebae
Here's a First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker
Pusha T is stepping back into the sneaker game. He has teased his new collaboration with adidas called "THORN." The post Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
hypebeast.com
Official Release Date for Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo
Is expanding its partnership with Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) with a Nike Air More Uptempo rendition. In celebration of Nike ambassador and professional tennis player, Serena Williams, the multihyphenate now has her own creative touch on the classic high-top, giving it a complete style makeover. The shoe comes constructed in a mix of materials, featuring twill-denim like as a base for the upper, along with ribbed tongues. The silhouette is dressed in dark obsidian, space purple, volt and summit white color scheme. The stitching is highlighted in volt, prominently emphasizing the “AIR” branding on the later. Purple lateral mini labels and an extra set of laces come with the shoe to round out the design.
Hypebae
Would You Cop These Unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh?
Images of an unreleased Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low designed by the late Virgil Abloh have surfaced online. Not much information on these fuzzy shoes is available at the moment. However, based on mockups and images taken by Don C reveal an AF1 Low covered in faux fur in shades of pink, orange and yellow. A subtle Swoosh appears on the side in deep navy, while Abloh’s recognizable labeled shoelaces peep through the material.
HipHopDX.com
Dave East Unveils Diadora Sneaker Collaboration: 'For The Hustlers'
Dave East has unveiled a brand new sneaker collaboration with Diadora where he designed his own colorway for the N9002 silhouette. Earlier this week, the Harlem-bred rapper jumped on Instagram to share a few promotional shots of the new sneakers set to arrive exclusively at Foot Locker on January 29 in a full size men’s run (8-13). In the post, East rocked the kicks with a fresh tracksuit in the same colorway before showing them off again with a blue letterman jacket ensemble.
A Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Surfaces on Twitter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A sneaker collaboration between Tiffany & Co. and Nike is reportedly in the works. Twitter user @Gabeagool shared images yesterday of an unreleased Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837.” According to sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever on Twitter, the sneaker project will hit retail this spring. The images shared by @Gabeagool shows that the forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab is executed with a premium black suede upper that’s offset...
Hypebae
Chanel's SS23 Paris Couture Week Show Brings Woodland Simplicity to the Runway
Chanel‘s dreamy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Couture Week began with reference to Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment at 31, rue Cambon. As the starting point for the collection, the now-iconic location is where Creative Director Virginie Viard took French artist Xavier Veilhan at the very beginning of their work together, which now continues for another season. “For his third participation, I asked him to reinterpret the apartment’s bestiary and incorporate his own. The whole embroidery universe of the collection is turned towards the animal world,” Viard explains in the show notes.
Hypebae
Botter FW23: Toy Car Necklaces, 3D-Printed Reeboks and Upcycled Bicycle Bags?
Last season, Botter gave us a lot to think about and as it turns out, Fall/Winter 2023 is equally as intriguing. Following on from the brand’s condom gloves from SS23, Botter took to Paris Fashion Week this season to bring its audience a showcase inspired by the culture of the Caribbean. Titled, VENUS COMB, MUREX SHELL, the collection seeks to explore the concept of identity through a tribute to the heritage of co-founder, Rushemy Botter — who was born in the Dutch-Caribbean island of Curaçao.
