Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
5 Most Interesting Things Tom Izzo Said After MSU's Loss At Indiana
The Spartans fell to 5-4 in Big Ten play after falling to the Hoosiers...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
NBA Players With The Most Championships: Bill Russell Is The Real Lord Of The Rings
Celtics legend Bill Russell won the most rings in NBA history.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
Sporting News
Raptors trade deadline targets: Bojan Bogdanovic strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto
Several teams will be monitoring how the Raptors operate ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, as they could be buyers or sellers depending on where they sit in the Eastern Conference standings. If Toronto's front office decides that it doesn't want to invest more resources into this group, then...
Player grades: Bulls blow 21-point lead, fall to slumping Pacers
The Chicago Bulls blew a 21-point lead on Tuesday to fall to the Indiana Pacers, 116-110. Chicago held a 16-point lead at halftime before the Pacers turned up the intensity in the second-half, outscoring the Bulls 70-48 in the final 24 minutes. “It’s not one player or one thing. It’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter speaks about the message he sends to his players with the No. 1 ranking
Matt Painter tries to keep his focus no matter what’s going on with Purdue basketball. In this case, the Boilermakers are No. 1 this week in the Associated Press Top 25. But Painter shared on Sirius that his approach and message stay the same no matter where the Boilermakers are ranked.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Pacers (01.24.23)
The Bulls (22-24) tip-off a three-game road trip by closing-out a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers (23-25). In late October, the teams tangled for the first time in Chicago, with the Bulls winning, 124-109. Zach LaVine led all scorers that night with 28 points while Indiana was led by Buddy Hield’s 25.
NBA Analysis Network
This Mavs-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Myles Turner is a fixture in NBA trade rumors. Why is that? Some will argue that it reflects poorly on Turner. It’s easy to understand the argument. If Turner is always available, and yet, he always remains on the Pacers, there must be something wrong with him – right?
Louisville football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Louisville football is undergoing plenty of changes this offseason with Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm taking over at his alma mater. The Cardinals had a slightly disappointing 2022 season and will rely on some second-year players to turn things around in Brohm’s first season as head coach. It’s not going to be easy to make this a seamless transition, but enough top prospects from the Cardinals’ 2022 class stuck around that we could see Louisville bowling in 2023, at the very least.
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue lands pledge from JUCO OT via 2023 recruiting class
Purdue is still adding to Ryan Walters’ initial recruiting class with the Boilermakers. He landed another piece to the class out of the JUCO ranks on Tuesday. The pledge comes from Issiah Walker Jr., an offensive tackle who was previously a 4-star OT via the 2020 recruiting class. Walker spent time in the Florida and Miami programs but most recently played for Butler CC.
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia, Pharrel Payne out; Indiana coach Mike Woodson out with COVID-19
Minnesota sidelined leading scorer Dawson Garcia and top reserve Pharrel Payne for the game Wednesday against Indiana due to injuries, further depleting the last-place team in the Big Ten.
