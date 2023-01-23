The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO