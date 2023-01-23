ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
FanSided

Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market

Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Pacers (01.24.23)

The Bulls (22-24) tip-off a three-game road trip by closing-out a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers (23-25). In late October, the teams tangled for the first time in Chicago, with the Bulls winning, 124-109. Zach LaVine led all scorers that night with 28 points while Indiana was led by Buddy Hield’s 25.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavs-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Myles Turner is a fixture in NBA trade rumors. Why is that? Some will argue that it reflects poorly on Turner. It’s easy to understand the argument. If Turner is always available, and yet, he always remains on the Pacers, there must be something wrong with him – right?
FanSided

Louisville football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Louisville football is undergoing plenty of changes this offseason with Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm taking over at his alma mater. The Cardinals had a slightly disappointing 2022 season and will rely on some second-year players to turn things around in Brohm’s first season as head coach. It’s not going to be easy to make this a seamless transition, but enough top prospects from the Cardinals’ 2022 class stuck around that we could see Louisville bowling in 2023, at the very least.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue lands pledge from JUCO OT via 2023 recruiting class

Purdue is still adding to Ryan Walters’ initial recruiting class with the Boilermakers. He landed another piece to the class out of the JUCO ranks on Tuesday. The pledge comes from Issiah Walker Jr., an offensive tackle who was previously a 4-star OT via the 2020 recruiting class. Walker spent time in the Florida and Miami programs but most recently played for Butler CC.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

FanSided

