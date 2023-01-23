Read full article on original website
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
Deputies: Former Fort Walton Beach bus aide charged for using improper force on student
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Fort Walton Beach bus aide is facing child abuse charges for allegedly using inappropriate force on an autistic student back in November of 2022. 22-year-old John-Paul Patrick Martinez is charged with cruelty towards a child - child abuse without great bodily harm. According to...
Pensacola man who allegedly threatened to blow up deputies arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After finding a Pensacola man in the woods while responding to a domestic violence situation, deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were told if they tried to arrest the man, he would blow up a house and the surrounding area. That man is now in jail. Craig Bryant, 54, […]
Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
Mystery of small urn, baby clothes found on Alabama Gulf Coast solved
The mystery of a box found Sunday on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach has apparently been solved. WPMI is reporting that Daphne police have been contacted by a family connected to a blue box found by a would-be fisher on the sand in May Day Park. Police believed the find...
Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
Two men arrested for criminal mischief incidents in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two men are charged for criminal mischief in Downtown Pensacola earlier this month. Dylan Costello, 18, and Colton Pogue, 19, are both charged with damaging property $1,000 or more. Both were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Each are being held in Escambia County Jail on $10,000 bond. According to...
Report: Homicide leads to woman's arrest for home invasion at The Flats in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Escambia County homicide last June led to the arrest of a woman for a home invasion robbery at a Pensacola apartment complex just days prior. LaJoyce Patrice Miles, 43, was arrested Monday and charged with:. grand theft of firearm. home invasion robbery. grand theft. dealing in...
Police searching for man in alleged truck theft at East Brewton Circle K
BREWTON, Ala. -- Brewton police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a truck from a Circle K in East Brewton Tuesday. Brewton police are searching for Jason Wright, who last seen in McDavid, Florida, according to police. Police say Wright stole the truck at around 7:30 a.m. Surveillance...
UPDATE: Escambia County woman safely located
UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500...
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
Artist speaks out after downtown artwork vandalized
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
Florida man allegedly found with 96 grams of meth, child in car: Deputies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 20, a Milton man was arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and child neglect after deputies found 96.7 grams of the drug in his car, along with a child in a car seat, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Brett Justin Daywalt, 34, was charged with […]
Biker dies after colliding into school bus on Highway 98, 2 student hospitalized: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine […]
Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
Fallen tree causes damage to Bay Minette home
Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — Some did not escape the severe weather unscathed Tuesday night. A Bay Minette couple is now dealing with a tree that fell on their house, crashing through the roof. Even before the storm system cleared out of the area, the sound of hammering nails...
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
Motorcyclist dead, 2 children injured after crash involving school bus in Mary Esther
MARY ESTHER, Fla. -- A 28-year-old motorcyclist is dead and two children are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Mary Esther Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Avenue Due Fontaine Bleau in Mary Esther at around 2:36 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
