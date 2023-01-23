ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantonment, FL

WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Two men arrested for criminal mischief incidents in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Two men are charged for criminal mischief in Downtown Pensacola earlier this month. Dylan Costello, 18, and Colton Pogue, 19, are both charged with damaging property $1,000 or more. Both were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Each are being held in Escambia County Jail on $10,000 bond. According to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County woman safely located

UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500...
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Artist speaks out after downtown artwork vandalized

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men caught on camera, one of whom is seen damaging a sculpture downtown. Officials said on Friday, Jan. 20, MPD officers in downtown noticed damage to an oyster sculpture in Bienville Square. As part of the investigation officers were […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire starts in garage, consumes home in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Sundance Lane in Escambia County was deemed a complete loss after a fire started in its garage, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. At 7:15 p.m., on Monday, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 2900 block of Sundance Lane. Upon arrival, ECFR said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Fallen tree causes damage to Bay Minette home

Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — Some did not escape the severe weather unscathed Tuesday night. A Bay Minette couple is now dealing with a tree that fell on their house, crashing through the roof. Even before the storm system cleared out of the area, the sound of hammering nails...
BAY MINETTE, AL

