Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with two Michigan concerts
GRAND RAPIDS & DETROIT, MI - Rockers Nickelback just announced a huge 38-city tour for this year with two concerts scheduled for Michigan. One will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16 and the other is scheduled for Pine Knob in Clarkston on Sunday, August 13. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the concert.
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
Snowfest set to take over Muskegon
Snow Volleyball, Euchre, Cornhole, and a chili cook-off-- what more can you ask for from a citywide festival?
Get an inside look at upcoming renovations to The Green Well
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Hills neighborhood eatery The Green Well announced plans for a complete dining area renovation starting Jan. 29 through early February. That means the gastro-pub will be temporarily closed for the time being while construction and menu transformation is underway. Operated by Essence Restaurant Group,...
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! co-host, visits Grand Rapids as part of university lecture series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American game show royalty, Ken Jennings, traveled to Grand Rapids early Monday afternoon to share some insight on how to become a champion contestant. And the answer is probably not what you're thinking. Instead of knowing a lot about a little, Jennings argues the advantages...
West Michigan woman opening first-of-its-kind high tea room on Wealthy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high tea room is coming to Grand Rapids around late February, the first of its kind in the area. Melissa Langley, owner of High Tea GR, says her new business venture is very purposeful. “We're not swiping, we're just gonna go and we're gonna...
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Funeral arrangements announced for Wyoming man who was missing for nearly 2 months
WYOMING, Mich. — Funeral arrangements for Ray Tarasiewicz have been scheduled for Thursday and Friday. A celebration of life will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming. Family and friends of Tarasiewicz's family are invited to join them from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home.
Great Skate Returns This Weekend!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been several years since Rosa Parks Circle has hosted The Great Skate event as part of Winterfest, but that changes this year!. The event will return Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at noon and last through Sunday at 10 p.m., a full 34 consecutive hours. Admission is free, but skating will cost $4 for adults and $2 for kids.
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Accumulating snow arrives today
The core of a large system tracks through the Ohio Valley today. This brings widespread snow showers to West Michigan with the heaviest snow closer to I-94.
MetroTimes
This Michigan mansion listing is a trip [PHOTOS]
We’ve never seen anything quite like this surreal, sprawling Battle Creek property at 5966 Wellington Place, which has recently been listed for sale for $799,000. Built in 1938, it was formerly known as White Gates, a religious retreat for the Sisters of Mercy, an institute for Catholic women (though the trippy painted walls and ceilings remind us a bit of the castle from Super Mario 64). The 8,480-square-foot building has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on 2.14 acres, including 250 feet of lake frontage. Other amenities include numerous fireplaces, patios and gardens, a four-car garage, and a guest house.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
