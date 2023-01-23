Read full article on original website
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS SET AN ALL-TIME NHL RECORD WITH TUESDAY'S VICTORY OVER MONTREAL
The Boston Bruins are the cream of the crop in the NHL today. After many suspected a difficult season with all their injuries to start off, the Bruins have completely dominated the NHL, suffering just 5 regulation losses in their first 47 games. With Tuesday night's 4-2 victory over the...
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. New Jersey at...
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
markerzone.com
JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S TEAMMATES BRACE HIM FOR RETURN TO CALGARY IN HILARIOUS FASHION
Johnny Gaudreau will return to Calgary for the first time since joining the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer and is expected to get hammered by the boo-birds. Gaudreau admitted that he understands fans' frustration on the subject after a rough offseason. That said, nothing will save him from the wrath of Flames' fans.
Jakub Vrana hitting his stride in Grand Rapids
This season Jakub Vrana has taken time to work on himself and got placed on waivers by the Red Wings, but he would go unclaimed and continue his conditioning stint in Grand Rapids and he seems to have gotten his game back. Why it Matters. It looks like Vrana is...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
Porterville Recorder
Columbus 3, Edmonton 2
Edmonton0200—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Jenner 14 (Laine, Boqvist), 12:25. Penalties_None. Second Period_2, Edmonton, Ryan 7, 10:17. 3, Edmonton, Hyman 25 (Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid), 16:16 (pp). Penalties_Nurse, EDM (Hooking), 1:45; Gaudreau, CBJ (Cross Checking), 14:39. Third Period_4, Columbus, Marchenko 11, 11:26. Penalties_Kulak, EDM (Tripping), 4:13. Overtime_5, Columbus, Johnson 9, 2:29. Penalties_None.
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 6, Vancouver 1
Seattle231—6 First Period_1, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 8 (Larsson, Dunn), 7:57. 2, Seattle, Wennberg 9 (Eberle, McCann), 9:46 (pp). Penalties_Kuzmenko, VAN (Hooking), 9:38; Tolvanen, SEA (Slashing), 12:57; Miller, VAN (Tripping), 14:12. Second Period_3, Seattle, McCann 23 (Burakovsky, Eberle), 5:55 (pp). 4, Seattle, Tolvanen 8 (Gourde, Dunn), 7:50. 5, Seattle, Bjorkstrand 9...
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Following Path of Tortorella’s Successful History
The Philadelphia Flyers have become the John Tortorella show during the first season under their new head coach. From his stoned-faced press conference attitude to his contentious decisions to sit veteran NHL players, the former Stanley Cup winner has dominated the headlines in Philadelphia in 2022-23. The Flyers might lack the talent to compete with the top tier of the NHL, but they’ve taken a step forward after disastrous seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Dallas 2
Dallas2000—2 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 18 (Pesce), 8:46 (sh). 2, Dallas, Johnston 13, 10:59. 3, Dallas, Robertson 33, 15:17. Penalties_Jarvis, CAR (Tripping), 8:01. Second Period_4, Carolina, Burns 8 (Staal, Martinook), 4:55. Penalties_Marchment, DAL (High Sticking), 6:20; Glendening, DAL (Fighting), 11:31; Pesce, CAR (Fighting), 11:31; Faksa, DAL (Holding), 13:34; Burns, CAR (High Sticking), 17:11.
Blackhawks’ Market for Domi Heating Up with 4 Teams Interested
As expected, the Chicago Blackhawks are among the worst teams in the NHL this season, as they have a 14-27-4 record. With the club being in a full-on rebuild, they are expected to be one of the biggest sellers at this year’s trade deadline. They of course have two major rental candidates in franchise legends Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, but Max Domi is another notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) who we very well could see moved at the deadline, too.
