Essex County Officials Announce Pedestrian Safety Improvement Plans for Montclair Intersection
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...
CBRE trades East Orange development site, Hue Soul, for $4.15M
CBRE on Wednesday said it helped trade Hue Soul, a development site fully approved for 113 market-rate residential units in East Orange, for $4.15 million. The CBRE team of Jeff Dunne, Stuart MacKenzie, Eric Apfel and Travis Langer represented the seller, Novus Landmark, while also procuring the undisclosed buyer. Located...
Last chance to stop secret sweetheart deal for Newark schools chief | Editorial
Sound the alarm: Thursday is the last chance to give Newark families a say in deciding who will run their schools. Parents and community leaders were cut out of a backroom deal to give Newark Superintendent Roger León five more years at an annual salary of about $290,000. It was an outrageous error in judgement to keep these discussions secret, and the school board’s meeting on Thursday is its final shot to make this right.
Town-gown artistic initiatives beautify bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Pop-up art galleries and a springtime banner project are the latest town-gown initiatives between Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Center Alliance, the business improvement district organization that manages the downtown Bloomfield business district on behalf of the township. “The Bloomfield Center Alliance has had a longstanding...
JESPY House celebrates 45 years of service to adults with disabilities
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Gainful employment, self-advocacy, life-skills development and medal wins at the Special Olympics are just some of the ongoing accomplishments of clients at JESPY House. An agency that successfully supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, JESPY this year celebrates its 45th anniversary. “Our 45-year milestone...
Historical marker rededicated at West Orange Public Library
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Gamma Omega, a chapter of the national Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., hosted a rededication ceremony on Jan. 15 for the Anna Easter Brown historical marker on the front lawn of the West Orange Public Library. The ceremony honored Brown, a former West Orange resident...
NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace.
Amid financial problems, N.J. city says shuttered EMS squad needs to be investigated
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Plainfield is calling for an investigation by federal, state, and county authorities into the city’s temporarily shuttered rescue squad, according to a statement released by the city. The city has accused the Plainfield Rescue Squad, which has provided emergency medical services to residents in Union...
Meadowland Park in South Orange is aglow with MLK luminaries
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the Meadowland Park Conservancy partnered with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to present the largest installation of CCR luminaries, as well as professional lighting installations throughout the park’s 45 acres. The hundreds of...
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
Anthony Perrone
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Anthony Perrone of Lakehurst, NJ passed away after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Born in Newark, NJ, he resided in Bloomfield until moving to the Jersey shore later on in life. Anthony is survived by his two brothers, Alex Perrone (Karen) from...
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Nutley Jaycees seek nominations for Distinguished Service Awards Program
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jaycees are actively seeking nominations for their 51th annual Distinguished Service Awards Program. Five individuals who live or work in Nutley will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life in Nutley. The awards are presented for commitment and excellence in the areas of business, education, civic affairs, public health and safety, and to an outstanding individual between the ages of 21 and 40. The deadline for nominations is March 1.
Essex County sheriff’s offers act fast to save a life
NEWARK, NJ — On the morning of Jan. 23, three Essex County sheriff’s officers worked together to resuscitate a 63-year-old man suffering from cardiac arrest in the Hall of Records Building at Veterans Courthouse in Newark, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. At 9:47...
‘Way of the Cross’ art show to open at St. George’s Episcopal Church
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Two young New Jersey artists have revisited one of Christendom’s holiest events, seeking new ways of visualizing Jesus’ agonized walk along the “Way of the Cross” as he carried the cross to his own crucifixion. Their reinterpretations, in paint and in pyrography — images burned into wood, were commissioned by St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, and will be unveiled to the congregation and community with live music, lively discussion and refreshments Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash
An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
