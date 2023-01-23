MONTCLAIR, NJ - Essex County officials announced Tuesday that a traffic "modernization" project is coming to the Watchung Plaza crossroads in Montclair. They added that it is designed to improve pedestrian safety in the area, complete with traffic signals. According to Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr., the upgrades at Watchung Avenue and Park Street will help enhance the flow of automobile traffic through the commercial zone. “Updating our infrastructure and making sure our roads are safe for our pedestrians and motorists has been one of our ongoing priorities,” DiVincenzo said. DiVincenzo also stated that the design asks for the installation of traffic lights and...

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO