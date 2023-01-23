MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Two young New Jersey artists have revisited one of Christendom’s holiest events, seeking new ways of visualizing Jesus’ agonized walk along the “Way of the Cross” as he carried the cross to his own crucifixion. Their reinterpretations, in paint and in pyrography — images burned into wood, were commissioned by St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, and will be unveiled to the congregation and community with live music, lively discussion and refreshments Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO