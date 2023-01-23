Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls wrestler Stacy Bloomfield excels at Bergen County Tournament
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Stacy Bloomfield took third place in the the 126-pound weight class at the girls wrestling Bergen County Tournament at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 22. In the consolation match for third and fourth place, Bloomfield pinned...
essexnewsdaily.com
County distributes $5.8M in CDBG funding to towns, organizations
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 19 that $5.88 million will be distributed to 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s offers act fast to save a life
NEWARK, NJ — On the morning of Jan. 23, three Essex County sheriff’s officers worked together to resuscitate a 63-year-old man suffering from cardiac arrest in the Hall of Records Building at Veterans Courthouse in Newark, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. At 9:47...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS indoor track team impresses at county relays
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys indoor track-and-field team enjoyed a strong performance at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The boys team finished in fourth place overall with 23...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls hoopster Anaya Karriem grabs 100th rebound of the season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Anaya Karriem had 10 points and 10 rebounds, including her 100th rebound of this season, to lead the West Orange High School girls basketball team to a 51-42 win over Columbia High School of Maplewood on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Columbia.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Way of the Cross’ art show to open at St. George’s Episcopal Church
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Two young New Jersey artists have revisited one of Christendom’s holiest events, seeking new ways of visualizing Jesus’ agonized walk along the “Way of the Cross” as he carried the cross to his own crucifixion. Their reinterpretations, in paint and in pyrography — images burned into wood, were commissioned by St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, and will be unveiled to the congregation and community with live music, lively discussion and refreshments Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace.
essexnewsdaily.com
Meadowland Park in South Orange is aglow with MLK luminaries
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the Meadowland Park Conservancy partnered with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to present the largest installation of CCR luminaries, as well as professional lighting installations throughout the park’s 45 acres. The hundreds of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange HS boys basketball team tops Montclair
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Montclair High School 55-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Montclair. A’juwan Tiggs had 17 points and 11 rebounds; Gregory Burton had 13 points and five rebounds; Jasir Calloway had 7 points; Natche Auguste had 6 points and five rebounds; Rafee Simmons had 5 points; and Randy Gayot had six rebounds to lead OHS.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep wins indoor track county relays crown
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track-and-field team captured the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Pirates finished in first place in the following events:. 4×200-meter relay – 1 minute, 29.76 seconds....
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS girls basketball star Janasia Wilson nets 1,000th career point during win over Orange
IRVINGTON/ORANGE, NJ — Junior point guard Janasia Wilson scored her 1,000th career point to lead the Irvington High School girls basketball team to a 44-23 win over Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mount Vernon Elementary School in Irvington. Wilson had 23 points with seven rebounds and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Millburn art gallery seeks to elevate the work of female artists
MILLBURN, NJ — Top-rated culinary chef Jesús Núñez has launched an innovative art gallery, showing primarily female artists. A show featuring artists Patti Samper and Connie Brown will run from now through March 14. Samper and Brown’s contemporary art will be displayed at the J Nunez Gallery, 343 Millburn Ave. in Millburn. For more information, visit jnunezgallery.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ceramics studio takes first retail spot in new Taylor Vose building in South Orange
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange has a new addition to its arts-centric downtown: CLAY, a ceramics studio located at 10 Vose Ave. on the first floor of the new Taylor Vose building. The creation of ceramicist Lindsey Shevkun, founder of Indigo Road Studio, the space features nine wheels, two kilns, hand-thrown ceramics and houseplants for sale, and lots of opportunity for community creativity. CLAY is the first retail business to open in the building.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to Eagle Academy in ECT
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team, seeded 20th, lost to No. 29 seed Eagle Academy of Newark 66-52 in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament at home on Monday, Jan. 23. Senior guard Uche Anyanwu had 11 points, sophomore guard Davieon McClain...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nathan Everest Latifi
It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Nathan Everest Latifi, beloved son to Jon & Tina Latifi, brother to Fiona & Mia, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate to many. Nathan passed at the age of 16, a grand life cut far too short, and he will be missed dearly.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys basketball team tops Barringer in the county tourney
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 21, defeated No. 28 seed Barringer High School of Newark 48-36 on Monday, Jan. 23, at home in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 12 points and...
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to its 25th straight Essex County championship
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team captured its 25th consecutive Essex County Swimming Championships with 345 points at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. The Pirates won five events, including a meet-record performance by junior Richard Poplawski in the 200-yard individual medley in 1...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley High School wrestling team impresses at tournaments
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling team finished in second place out of 12 high schools at the Belleville High School tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. Belleville High School took first place. Nutley was led by junior Brandon Toranzo, who won the 285-pound weight class. Toranzo posted...
essexnewsdaily.com
New Jersey taxpayers now have until Feb. 28 to file for an ANCHOR rebate
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The state has extended the application deadline and is expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program. The state extended the filing deadline to Feb. 28, from Dec. 30. To apply, visit the Division of Taxation’s website at nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/. The state has also...
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia HS boys basketball team is No. 6 seed in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. The Cougars received the No. 6 seed and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.
