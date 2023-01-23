ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

KREM2

REO Speedwagon coming to the Festival at Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Rock group REO Speedwagon will be coming to the Festival at Sandpoint this summer. The band is the first group to be announced as part of the 40th Annual 2023 Summer Concert Series. REO Speedwagon will play the Festival at Sandpoint on Friday, August 4. The...
SANDPOINT, ID
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
onekindesign.com

A modern mountain retreat with breathtaking views of Coeur d’Alene Lake

This modern mountain home was beautifully designed by Mittmann Architect in collaboration with Edward Smith Construction, perched above Coeur d’Alene Lake, Idaho. The homeowner’s principal residence is in Houston, Texas, so their goal for their vacation home was to bring a dose of Texas Hill Country style to Lake Coeur d’Alene’s SunUp Bay.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Twenty-Seventh Heaven opening downtown Spokane location Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you looking for a nice tasty treat to try in downtown Spokane? Lucky for you, Twenty-Seventh Heaven Bakery is coming to downtown Spokane. The location moved from the South Hill to downtown Spokane in November, but their "formal" grand opening at the downtown Spokane location will be on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Social media star Trey Kennedy brings new tour to Fox Theater

SPOKANE, Wash. — Finding fame through social media platforms Vine, Instagram and Tiktok, Trey Kennedy is now taking the main stage with his comedy tour "Grow Up." Coming to Spokane, Kennedy will be performing at the Fox Theater on Friday, May 19. Born and raised in Oklahoma, Kennedy's comedy...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

The future of Dub's

SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Crash in downtown Spokane knocks down traffic pole

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up in downtown Spokane after a crash that knocked down a traffic pole. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at West 2nd Ave. and South Monroe St. Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles knocked down a traffic pole at the intersection.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's what's happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend? Mark your calendar for one of this week's events. This week, attend the Banff Mountain Film Festival, a Spokane symphony concert, night skiing at Mt. Spokane, a hockey game or an art gallery show. Check the full list of events taking place...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way

We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

