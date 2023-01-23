Drinking Alcohol Before Bed Is Ruining Your Sleep Quality, According to a Neuroscientist and a Neurologist

Read full article on original website
Here’s Exactly What To Do When You Can’t Sleep, According to Sleep Experts
These tips are proven to actually work.
I sleep for 10 hours a night – but still can’t get up in the morning
Your cycle may start later than average, or you may just need more sleep. A sleep clinic may help. I’ve been bad at getting up in the mornings ever since my late teens. I’m now in my mid-30s and most days I can’t seem to get up in good time for things. I’m almost always a few minutes late for work and this leaves me feeling unprepared.
I Started Doing 5 Minutes of Yoga Before Bed Every Night, and Now I Fall Asleep in a Third of the Time It Used To Take
Falling and staying asleep is one of my daily (er, nightly) struggles. I have my bedtime routine down to a science, and I follow all of the typical advice: I turn off my devices at least an hour or two before bed, I use a blue light blocker on all of my screens, I avoid caffeine, I get consistent exercise.
MedicalXpress
Insufficient good quality sleep during teenage years may heighten subsequent MS risk, suggests study
Insufficient and disturbed sleep during the teenage years may heighten the subsequent risk of multiple sclerosis (MS), suggests a case-control study published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Clocking up enough hours of restorative sleep while young may help to ward off the condition, suggest the researchers.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
Sleep Anxiety Is the Worst. Here’s How to Deal
There are few things more frustrating than sleep anxiety. It’s 10 p.m. You’re enjoying your evening skin care routine. You’re brewing a cup of chamomile tea. You’re slipping into something silky. And then all of a sudden, there it is: that creeping fear that you will not in fact be able to drift off to dreamland, that anxiety will keep you up for hours, doomscrolling in a fit of revenge bedtime procrastination. The more you think about this bedtime possibility, the more anxious you get. The vicious sleep anxiety cycle has begun.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
3 Cozy, Heart-Healthy Teas That’ll Spark Joy (and Fight Inflammation) With Every Sip
Something about the first sip of hot tea on a cold and dreary winter day can instantly soothe your soul and fill your heart with joy. But aside from its naturally warming and soothing effect, research has shown that tea has several heart-healthy properties that can help support your cardiovascular system. According to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tea drinkers tend to have lower death rates from cardiovascular disease, including heart attack and stroke.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
One Senior Place: As you get older, your sleep habits change. Here's how to improve sleep
Q: Years ago, I slept like a rock. Could my age be affecting my sleep?. A: It is well documented that adequate, quality sleep is necessary throughout your lifetime. The amount of sleep you need varies with age. Growing children need more sleep than adults. According to the National Institute...
MedicineNet.com
What Cancer Is Linked With Insomnia?
Insomnia is a common sleeping disorder. Insomnia increases the risk of colon polyps that becomes cancer in later stages. In older adults, reduced sleep increases the risk of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and cancers of the gastrointestinal system, thyroid, bladder, head, and neck cancers. What is insomnia?. An individual with insomnia has...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Sleep Paralysis and Narcolepsy?
Sleep paralysis is often a symptom of another sleep disorder, like narcolepsy. But you can still experience this phenomenon if you do not have narcolepsy. Have you ever woken up and temporarily couldn’t move? If so, you’ve experienced sleep paralysis. This parasomnia (a type of sleep disorder) is...
verywellmind.com
Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?
There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
thezoereport.com
Looking For An All-Natural Sleep Aid? Try This Herb
If you have trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. According to research, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder in the United States and affects approximately one-third of the general population. “The symptoms of insomnia include difficulty falling asleep, trouble staying asleep, waking up very early, and waking up feeling unrefreshed,” Dr. Peter Polos, M.D., sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, tells TZR. Considering the U.S. population was around 333 million as of 2022, about 100 million people suffering from these types of disruptive symptoms is a lot. And while some turn to prescription medications or supplements to help them fall asleep, if you’re looking for a more natural solution, herbs are a great alternative, as they don’t typically include any negative reactions.
Medical News Today
Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?
By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a...
Well+Good
