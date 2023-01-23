The Bengals’ divisional win over Buffalo shows they exceeded preseason expectations: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs just haven’t seemed to fully figure out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite possessing a late lead in each of their last three matchups with Cincinnati, the Chiefs haven’t been able to finish the job. Part of that is due to Burrow finding a way to keep the Bengals in the game, including last month’s 27-24 win in Cincinnati even though the Chiefs possessed a fourth-quarter lead.

