The Bengals’ divisional win over Buffalo shows they exceeded preseason expectations: Mohammad Ahmad

Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals
The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo. A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow, Arrowhead Stadium and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The AFC title game in Kansas City is inching closer, and coach Zac Taylor took to the podium on Wednesday to talk about the challenge of defending Patrick Mahomes, offensive line injury updates and more. Here’s a transcript:. Any updates on Cappa and Williams?. “They’re...
Key doctor backs Miami Dolphins' GM: Tua Tagovailoa isn't automatically a concussion risk
Dr. Joseph Maroon, who helped create a test for concussion recovery, agrees with the Dolphins: With proper rest, Tua Tagovailoa isn't at elevated risk.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
Bengals deliver 3 game balls to Cincinnati bars following win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Sitting glumly at a table inside the Bills' practice facility on Monday, quarterback Josh Allen had difficulty coming to grips with how much his team accomplished and overcame, only to wind up no closer to the Super Bowl. More troubling for Allen and the Bills...
On Myles Garrett’s DPOY case and Browns core players: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn’t make it as one of the top three finalists for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe begin Wednesday’s podcast by discussing whether Garrett should have made it and why he sometimes gets overlooked for what he does as an edge rusher.
Dissecting what makes Bengals QB Joe Burrow successful against the Chiefs: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Kansas City Chiefs just haven’t seemed to fully figure out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite possessing a late lead in each of their last three matchups with Cincinnati, the Chiefs haven’t been able to finish the job. Part of that is due to Burrow finding a way to keep the Bengals in the game, including last month’s 27-24 win in Cincinnati even though the Chiefs possessed a fourth-quarter lead.
Bengals plan on taking injury updates out of Kansas City with a ‘grain of salt’ this week
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Kansas City is projecting confidence this week when it relates to the high ankle sprain Patrick Mahomes suffered in a 27-20 win over Jacksonville in the divisional round. Chiefs coach Andy Reid opened the week by declaring Mahomes would play in the AFC Championship Game against...
Donovan Mitchell misses practice, status for Thursday night in Houston uncertain
NEW YORK -- Donovan Mitchell did not participate in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ light practice session Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan before leaving for the next stop on their three-game road trip. Mitchell’s availability is currently uncertain for Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. The Cavaliers will release their official injury...
Stock up, stock down following the Bills' divisional loss vs. Bengals
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round, here is Bills Wire’s final 2022 stock report:. Unfortunately for Allen, he did not get the most help around him. The Bills asked him to be Superman, which isn’t necessarily his fault, but Allen couldn’t get it done.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship shirts for sale; tickets still available
Get ready for the NFL’s AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs by buying one of the shirts Fanatics exclusively released this week. Check out the matchup T-shirt above that is available from Fanatics for $39.99. Here’s another style (shown below), where each team...
NFL World Is Surprised By The Sean Payton Development
On Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Or perhaps the lack thereof. According to Rapoport, the potential landing spots for Payton are dwindling as second and third interviews are being scheduled. He went as far as to say there ...
Bills GM Believes The Bengals Have 1 'Huge' Advantage
The AFC is loaded with superstar quarterbacks poised to headline the conferences for years. An elite signal-caller puts any NFL team in a position to succeed, but it's even better when he performs at a high level early in his career. The Cincinnati Bengals have that edge with Joe Burrow. ...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo: up to $1,500 bonus for Wednesday NBA
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo, eligible Ohio customers can apply the code CLE1BET here to receive a sensational...
