Peoria, AZ

Tickets now on sale for spring training at Peoria Sports Complex

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpjyT_0kOCyiCZ00

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Cactus League spring training season.

Spring training begins Feb. 24 and runs through March 27 at the Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Join the action and excitement of the pre-season as the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres warm up and prepare for the start of the Major League season.

For game schedules, stadium information, and to buy tickets, visit www.peoriasportscomplex.com .

Peoria, AZ
