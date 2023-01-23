Tickets now on sale for spring training at Peoria Sports Complex

The team announced tickets for the 2023 season will be available to the general public on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. The Chicago White Sox are ready to welcome fans back to the ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will become available to the general public through the team's website on Thursday, Feb 2, at 2 PM CT. Tickets for the April 3 home opener against the San Francisco Giants will be available. As usual, the team will run various promotional events and giveaways throughout the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO