Free FIFA 23 TOTY cards with the 2022 Year in Review objectives

It’s a time of celebration in FIFA 23 with the Team of the Year promo, better known as TOTY , in full swing. The full FIFA 23 TOTY reveal is behind us and EA Sports is currently following a strict schedule to release the upgraded players in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). While you can get the strongest cards by opening FUT packs, there are some ways to earn free FIFA 23 TOTY cards.

The 2022 Year in Review objectives in FUT are one such path. You can get Karim Benzema’s TOTY card as a loan item for three games, but you can also earn TOTY Honourable Mentions versions of Emiliano Martínez , Ritsu Doan , and Azzedine Ounahi to bolster your squad.

Here are all the tasks you need to complete to gain access to these FIFA 23 TOTY cards for free.

FIFA 23: 2022 Year in Review objectives

Glorious 15 : Score in 15 separate matches using a French player in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – TOTY Karim Benzema (3-game loan item)

: Score in 15 separate matches using a French player in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – (3-game loan item) German Silverware : Score using a Colombian player and a Nigerian player in the same Squad Battles match on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack , 1x Draft Token Pack

: Score using a Colombian player and a Nigerian player in the same Squad Battles match on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – , Los Blancos vs. The Reds : Win a match and score using a Brazilian player with at least 80 Dribbling in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – 1x Two 80+ Rare Players Pack

: Win a match and score using a Brazilian player with at least 80 Dribbling in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – MLS Spectacle : Win a match while scoring at least three goals using MLS players in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – 1x Two 80+ Rare Players Pack

: Win a match while scoring at least three goals using MLS players in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – Morocco’s Journey : Play six matches while having at least three Midfielders from Morocco in your starting squad in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – 1x Two 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

: Play six matches while having at least three Midfielders from Morocco in your starting squad in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – Japanese Triumph : Score using Japanese players in three separate matches while conceding no more than one goal per match in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – 1x Two 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

: Score using Japanese players in three separate matches while conceding no more than one goal per match in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – La Albiceleste Legacy : Win six matches and score at least two goals per match while having at least nine Argentinian players in your starting squad in Squad Battles on at least Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) – 1x 80+ Five Players Pack

If you have the right player cards at your disposal, you should be able to complete all these goals in just 15 matches. Once you’re through with all these objectives, you’ll get access to your three free TOTY Honourable Mentions cards.

The 2022 Year in Review objectives in FUT will be available until February 2, 2023, so make sure to complete them until that date.