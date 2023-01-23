DL Trajan Jeffcoat transferring from Missouri to Arkansas

Defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat , a former All-SEC selection at Missouri , announced Sunday night that he will transfer to Arkansas .

The 6-foot-4, 269-pound redshirt senior has one year of eligibility remaining.

Jeffcoat, who is from South Carolina, started 29 games during the past three seasons.

He played four total seasons at Missouri, redshirting in 2019. He amassed 11.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his career.

In 2020, he was named first-team All-SEC by The Associated Press.

Last season, he finished with 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Arkansas opens next season at home against Western Carolina on Sept. 2. The Razorbacks will host Jeffcoat's former team, Missouri, on Nov. 25 in the regular-season finale.