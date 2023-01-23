ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 8

Martin Korer
2d ago

Let’s show them “politics” and boycott anything to do with them. Or they can move to South Africa and have walks and electric fences around their houses instead of gun rights. Fools in tights

Reply
9
L.O.
2d ago

Just another woke decision by the NFL, nothing new. I stopped watching football 8 years ago and will not again.

Reply
9
Martin Korer
2d ago

Stop watching fools running around carrying a ball. Find something better to do with your kids

Reply
7
 

