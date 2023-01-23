Read full article on original website
Martin Korer
2d ago
Let’s show them “politics” and boycott anything to do with them. Or they can move to South Africa and have walks and electric fences around their houses instead of gun rights. Fools in tights
Reply
9
L.O.
2d ago
Just another woke decision by the NFL, nothing new. I stopped watching football 8 years ago and will not again.
Reply
9
Martin Korer
2d ago
Stop watching fools running around carrying a ball. Find something better to do with your kids
Reply
7
Related
California: Police give update on Monterey Park shooting, identify weapons used in Lunar New Year assault
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna identified multiple weapons used by the suspected shooter, who killed 11 people at the Star Dance Ballroom Studio in Monterey Park, California.
iheart.com
RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico
First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
NY Sen. Schumer, Rep. Schiff, other liberals blame Monterey shooting on 'bigotry' before facts come out
Before all details were known on the identity of the gunman who shot and killed 10 people in Monterey Park Saturday evening, some Twitter users were quick to place white supremacy.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says 2nd Amendment is 'becoming a suicide pact' following Monterey Park shooting
During an interview with CBS News, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom took aim at the Second Amendment in the wake of the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
California mass shooting: Who is suspect Huu Can Tran?
Huu Can Tran, the California mass shooting suspect who allegedly killed 10 people and wounded 10 more in Monterey Park, has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
2urbangirls.com
Mother wins $12 million judgment against Long Beach Police Department over son’s death
LOS ANGELES – A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Claimed to Cops That Family Was Poisoning Him
The suspected gunman behind the Monterey Park shooting had recently visited a police station claiming that he’d been poisoned, according to law enforcement. The shooter, identified as Huu Can Tran, visited the Hemet Police Station twice in January, according to local authorities. “Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft, and poisoning allegations involving his family in the Los Angeles area 10 to 20 years ago,” the department wrote in a statement regarding the deceased 72-year-old, who was residing in a mobile park in the town, some 86 miles away from the attack. “Tran stated he would return to the station with documentation regarding his allegations but never returned,” they added. While authorities have yet to disclose a clear motive, police believe that Tran targeted some victims of the attack at the Star Dance Studio Ballroom, which left 11 people dead and another 10 brutally injured, while other victims of the violence were completely random.Read it at The New York Times
California police identify gunman in attack that killed 10 people, injured 10 others in mass shooting
California authorities have identified the suspect who killed 10 people and injured 10 others during a Lunar New Year massacre in Monterey Park Saturday evening.
California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter. 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during the rampage.
Actress Sherry Cola talks about shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park
"Shortcomings" Sherry Cola expressed her sorrow following the mass shooting that happened in her hometown of Monterey Park."I was definitely devastated," said Actress Sherry Cola, who is from Monterey Park. "I definitely cried myself to sleep."As of Sunday at 3:26 p.m., 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. "This is Monterey Park, CA, where I grew up," Cola said. "I was actually just there on Thursday. This is where my Buddhist Temple is. All my friends that I grew up with, were born in...
KRON4
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
Lakers owner gifts replacement rings to former player who sold originals to raise money for Ukraine
Six months after selling his original championship rings to raise money for sports facilities in Ukraine, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss gifted replacements to Slava Medvedenko.
California mass shooting: Man shoots himself in van linked to Lunar New Year massacre: sources
Authorities in Monterey Park, California, say a man was found dead Sunday afternoon of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a van linked to the unidentified mass shooting suspect.
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all state facility U.S. & North Carolina flags lowered to half-staff immediately. The move is meant to honor the lives lost in a mass shooting Saturday in Monterey Park, California, near a Lunar New Year celebration. “Lunar New Year should...
Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting
Altadena, Los Angeles County, CA: An officer-Involved fatal shooting of a male occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the intersection of Woodbury Road and El… Read more "Fatal Shooting of Male Involves Officer-Involved Shooting"
'Various inconsistencies' show 'more than meets the eye' in death of CA public defender in Mexico: expert
A medical expert told Fox News Digital that there is likely "more than meets the eye" regarding statements from Mexican authorities on the mysterious death of Elliot Blair.
