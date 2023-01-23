ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 4

Dude
2d ago

Lmao. DC Mayor is asking Biden for help. 🤣😂🤣😂 That's like a crook asking a bum for change

Reply
7
common sense isn't common
2d ago

Meanwhile, crime is spiraling out of control in the District of Criminals. Tell her sure as long as she is willing to personally take legal and financial responsibility for the safety of every single one of these employees and their property.

Reply
2
Kyra Andrews
2d ago

she just told on herself and her employee's. stop paying them if they don't show for work it is that simple. Elon Musk did that the first week he took over.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy