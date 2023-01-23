ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

FBI is CORRUPT
2d ago

Parents in all the 50 states should lobby for cameras in the classrooms!!! This way everyone can see exactly what is being taught and what is going on with our children!

Reply
5
Related
AFP

US governor defends ban on African American history course

The Republican leader of the US state of Florida defended his ban on an African American studies course Monday, railing against its pushing of "social justice" topics such as "queer theory." He argued Monday that the purpose of education was the "pursuit of truth," and not to use schools as "an instrument of what they consider social justice and social change."
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

943K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy