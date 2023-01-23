Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash

A Fairfield County woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash after a 22-year-old man ran into the back of a car, setting off a chain-reaction crash.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, on Linen Avenue.

According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, a 2022 Honda CRV, driven by Gladys Andrade, age 74, of Bridgeport, was hit from behind by a silver 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driven by 22-year-old Yuri Barral of Bridgeport,

The impact pushed, the 2022 Honda CRV into an oncoming silver 2015 Dodge Charger driven by 27-year-old Brandon Viera of Bridgeport, and several parked vehicles, Wilson said.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Andrade had gone into cardiac arrest and was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she died shortly after, police said.

"The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with Gladys Andrade’s family and friends," the department said.

Officers on the scene said they also found six other vehicles with damage, and two young boys were also being treated for injuries.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team reconstructed the scene and obtained video of the serious crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. .Quiles at 475-422-6141 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.