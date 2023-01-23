Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Football transfer rumours: Emery and Guendouzi to reunite at Aston Villa?
It’s his first transfer window at Aston Villa and Unai Emery is getting the band back together, with Mattéo Guendouzi linked with a move from Marseille to the West Midlands before the end of the month. What next? A sensational swoop for Lucas Torreira? A big-money move for Alexandre Lacazette? Mesut Özil on the bench looking miserable? Someone get Sven Mislintat on the blower, things are about to get interesting.
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Ex-Manchester United starlet John Cofie who bagged £1m deal in court accused of rape
A FORMER Manchester United rising star appeared in court on Monday accused of rape. John Cofie, 29, was the youngest footballer to bag a £1million deal when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him for the youth team aged just 14. Cofie is charged with raping a woman in Trafford, Gtr...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
BBC
Ruesha Littlejohn: Irish midfielder on switching from Scotland & World Cup hopes
Ruesha Littlejohn says she has no regrets switching from Scotland to Republic of Ireland after being excluded from the national setup. The Glasgow-born midfielder played for Scotland at youth level until she claims she was not selected due to her behaviour. Now 32, she has amassed 68 caps for the...
BBC
Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter
An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
Here you can find Manchester United's confirmed lineup to face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st leg.
BBC
Ex-Celtic Boys Club manager Cairney assaulted three players
A former Celtic Boys Club manager indecently assaulted three players in the 1970s and 80s, a court has found. Frank Cairney, who denied the charges, was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, but was deemed unable to participate because of health issues. An examination of facts was...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC
Frank Lampard sacked: Impossible Everton job proves beyond former midfielder
Frank Lampard is the latest manager to fall victim to the seemingly impossible job that is managing Everton. Everton only secured safety from relegation to the Championship in last season's penultimate game and it was hoped this term would represent yet another reboot and fresh start. Lampard, however, has failed...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s...
BBC
Ex-Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson leaves with 'full heart'
Ex-Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has left the club with a "full heart". The former Bluebirds captain was sacked last week after just four months in charge of the Championship strugglers. Cardiff are now looking for their third manager of the season, and are without a win in...
BBC
'No going back' for Everton board with fans - Stubbs
Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs believes the board “have crossed the line and there’s no going back” in their relationship with the fans. Speaking after what he described as the “inevitable” end of Frank Lampard's tenure as Everton boss, Stubbs told BBC Radio 5 Live he had no confidence in the club to make a good decision about his replacement.
BBC
Everton manager: Who should be appointed at Goodison Park? Vote now
Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked by Southampton in November, are all potential candidates to succeed Frank Lampard - as are former Everton players Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson. They all feature in the top five with the bookmakers,...
BBC
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton goal gives Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final advantage
Newcastle United hold a slender advantage from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as Joelinton's goal gave them victory at Southampton. The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
BBC
Scunthorpe United: David Hilton completes takeover from Peter Swann
David Hilton has become the new owner and chairman of Scunthorpe United. The Iron, who were served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs earlier this month, are bottom of the National League. The takeover brings Peter Swann's 10-year period as owner to an end. "I'm pleased...
Kane sinks Fulham to become Spurs' joint record scorer
Antonio Conte vowed to "win something" with Harry Kane after the striker became Tottenham's joint record scorer as his 266th goal for the club sealed a vital 1-0 win against Fulham on Monday. Failing to turn their first half pressure into goals proved fatal for Fulham as Kane entered the record books in first half stoppage-time.
FOX Sports
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
