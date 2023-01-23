ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZlts_0kOCy8hm00
The area of the double shooting that left one person dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured.

The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue.

New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.

Officers drove to 296 Whalley Ave. and found a gunshot victim in a vehicle. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead, Dell said.

The victim has been identified as Michael Wint, age 33, of New Haven.

A short time later another man walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back and stomach. He remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Dell said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two shootings are related, with two guns located on the scene by responding officers, Dell added.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division as well as the Bureau of Identification are conducting the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to phone the police at 203-946-6304.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: 2 teenagers shot on Garden Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting on Garden Street on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 7:54 p.m. and found two sixteen-year-old boys with gunshot wounds about a block apart. Police said the victims both had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle In New Haven

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway. The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. New Haven police responded to the area after a motorist called 911 and reported that he...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford

Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Pedestrian Struck Dead On Whalley

A 42-year-old New Havener named Judith Williams was struck and killed by a car on Whalley Avenue Monday night, becoming the city’s first pedestrian fatality of the new year. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Capt. Rose Dell sent out an email press release about that fatal car crash Monday night. She sent out a follow up email press release Tuesday morning with the name of the pedestrian victim.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man in Serious Condition After Crash in New Haven

A man has serious injuries after a two-car crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street. A car and pickup truck collided, causing significant damage to the car. Police said the driver of that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say

A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
462K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy