Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

The area of the double shooting that left one person dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured.

The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue.

New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.

Officers drove to 296 Whalley Ave. and found a gunshot victim in a vehicle. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead, Dell said.

The victim has been identified as Michael Wint, age 33, of New Haven.

A short time later another man walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower back and stomach. He remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, Dell said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two shootings are related, with two guns located on the scene by responding officers, Dell added.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division as well as the Bureau of Identification are conducting the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crime or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to phone the police at 203-946-6304.

