US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession

The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession

JPMorgan Chase reported strong earnings but shares are falling. Credit losses and credit reserves are building across the banking sector and cutting into the outlook. ‘. Best case scenario is the banks and JPMorgan are moving lower within a range and will hit bottom later in 2023. 5 stocks we...
Schwab’s 3 Ways to Prepare for a Likely Recession

On Wednesday Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers. This is the latest in a series of large layoffs over the past several months that have made headlines, mostly concentrated in the technology and information sector of the economy. It adds to the growing concerns among many financial analysts...
How economic headwinds are posing a challenge to Biden

Economic headwinds are posing a challenge to President Biden as he readies a possible reelection bid during which jobs and the economy are likely to take center stage. The White House has sought to highlight the resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and mounting layoffs across the…
Inflation and Recession: How Will Investors Be Affected in 2023?

As 2023 begins, recession and persistent inflation has led to a dim economic outlook. Interest rates continue to climb due to high inflation, growth expectations are dropping, and geopolitical tensions around the world, such as the war in Ukraine, continue to have a heavy impact on the financial markets today. In 2023, the world economy is slowing down, meaning that investors will need to approach decisions with care, while looking for any silver linings that they can find.
U.S. Economy Is Losing Momentum. A Recession Around The Corner?

Retail sales and industrial production fell more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes!. It is closer and closer… wrapping itself slowly but decisively around the economy like an anaconda around its prey. I mean a recession, of course. The recent bunch of economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.
Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk

(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.

