Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
thestockdork.com
US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession
The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s
Inflation was the most pressing concern of Americans in 2022 as prices for everything from gas to wheat soared to record highs. Year-over-year inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, hit a 40–year high of 9.1% in June, but then retreated rapidly—and Jefferies argues that the trend will continue over the next year.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
The U.S. might be headed for a soft landing, but the world is inching towards a ‘long-lasting slowdown’ that could last at least two years, World Bank president says
A debt crisis is combining with other factors to threaten a prolonged economic decline in the developing world.
ValueWalk
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
JPMorgan Chase reported strong earnings but shares are falling. Credit losses and credit reserves are building across the banking sector and cutting into the outlook. ‘. Best case scenario is the banks and JPMorgan are moving lower within a range and will hit bottom later in 2023. 5 stocks we...
Business Insider
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
KTEN.com
Schwab’s 3 Ways to Prepare for a Likely Recession
On Wednesday Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers. This is the latest in a series of large layoffs over the past several months that have made headlines, mostly concentrated in the technology and information sector of the economy. It adds to the growing concerns among many financial analysts...
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
How economic headwinds are posing a challenge to Biden
Economic headwinds are posing a challenge to President Biden as he readies a possible reelection bid during which jobs and the economy are likely to take center stage. The White House has sought to highlight the resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and mounting layoffs across the…
disruptmagazine.com
Inflation and Recession: How Will Investors Be Affected in 2023?
As 2023 begins, recession and persistent inflation has led to a dim economic outlook. Interest rates continue to climb due to high inflation, growth expectations are dropping, and geopolitical tensions around the world, such as the war in Ukraine, continue to have a heavy impact on the financial markets today. In 2023, the world economy is slowing down, meaning that investors will need to approach decisions with care, while looking for any silver linings that they can find.
Hedge against recession with bonds while piling cash into these 3 stock sectors as markets stay flat in 2023, says Northwestern Mutual's investment chief
Northwestern Mutual chief investment officer Brent Schutte explained how investors can best position themselves in a mild, brief recession.
ValueWalk
U.S. Economy Is Losing Momentum. A Recession Around The Corner?
Retail sales and industrial production fell more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes!. It is closer and closer… wrapping itself slowly but decisively around the economy like an anaconda around its prey. I mean a recession, of course. The recent bunch of economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.
Benzinga
Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk
(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.
