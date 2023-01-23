As 2023 begins, recession and persistent inflation has led to a dim economic outlook. Interest rates continue to climb due to high inflation, growth expectations are dropping, and geopolitical tensions around the world, such as the war in Ukraine, continue to have a heavy impact on the financial markets today. In 2023, the world economy is slowing down, meaning that investors will need to approach decisions with care, while looking for any silver linings that they can find.

