American Offshore Wind Doesn't Have a Plan. It Could Cost the Country $20 Billion
Advocates warn failing to plan how offshore wind will to connect to the wider grid could stick families, businesses with higher energy bills.
PV Tech
Solar and land use in the UK: balancing energy and food security
Last year, ex-UK Prime Minister Liz Truss labelled solar projects “paraphernalia”, while her successor, Rishi Sunak, promised to not let the country “lose swathes of our best farmland to solar farms”. Molly Lempriere investigates how much land the UK needs for utility-scale PV plants as it transitions to net zero, and whether the sector’s growth poses any threat to food security.
One Green Planet
Propane Industry Pushes Influencers to Promote Propane Despite Warming Planet
As the world moves towards cleaner energy sources, one industry group is working hard to push back against efforts to move heating away from oil and gas. The Propane Education and Research Council (PERC), which propane providers across the country fund, has spent millions of dollars on anti-electrification messaging for TV, print, and social media. Using influencers like TV stars, the group is promoting the use of propane as a heating source, even though burning fossil fuels is a significant contributor to climate change.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
BBC
Energy saving scheme: What is the energy saving scheme for electricity?
Some people will be able to earn money for cutting back on the electricity they use, again on Tuesday evening. It is part of a scheme aimed at reducing demand during peak hours to avoid blackouts. What is the energy saving scheme?. Officially called the Demand Flexibility Service, it involves...
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
One Green Planet
Fed Asks the Six Largest Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Risks
The six largest banks in the United States have until July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The Federal Reserve recently announced this as part of the details for a pilot program. Source: TEDx Talks/Youtube. The institutions must now show the anticipated impact that...
electrek.co
This solar + storage project could be a US grid game changer
A team at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a utility-scale solar and storage project that can provide power to both AC and DC high-voltage lines, and thus shore up grid stability – here’s how it works. Most of the US power...
Senator Who Gets $500,000 Annually From Coal Company Fighting To Stop EV Tax Credits: Here Are The Details
The Inflation Reduction Act was a key piece of legislation passed by the U.S. Congress in 2022. A senator is now working to delay one of the key pieces of the legislation, in a move that could be a conflict of interest. What Happened: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was one...
A zero emissions future without the mining boom
The effort to shift the U.S. economy off fossil fuels and avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change hinges on the third element of the periodic table. Lithium, the soft, silvery-white metal used in electric car batteries, was endowed by nature with miraculous properties. At around half a gram per cubic centimeter, it’s the lightest metal on Earth and is extremely energy-dense, making it ideal for manufacturing batteries with a long life.
Quartz
Bill Gates is backing a startup that’s making cow diets more environmentally friendly
An Australian startup that makes feed additives for livestock to reduce their methane emissions has caught the attention of billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and its climate tech investing fund. Rumin8 closed Phase 2 of its seed funding round, led by Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV), yesterday (Jan. 23). The second...
Bill Gates’ latest investment is in a startup trying to cut down on cow burps to save the climate
From advanced nuclear reactor to feed that makes cows less gassy, Bill Gates' climate tech portfolio just keeps growing.
Benzinga
Offshore Wind Power Industry Gaining Momentum
The world’s starting to turn its gaze offshore for power. Historically, onshore projects dominate the wind power sector’s project pipeline. Currently, 93% of global wind power capacity is onshore.1 However, better technology, lower costs, and more policy support for renewable energy are making offshore wind power attractive. These factors coupled with built-in advantages such as proximity to coastal demand centers can close the gap with onshore. With offshore wind capacity forecast to more than triple through 2027, we expect compelling investment opportunities to emerge across the wind power value chain, including renewables developers and wind power turbine manufacturers.2.
UK climate minister received donations from fuel and aviation companies
Exclusive: Graham Stuart received £12,000 towards campaign from fuel distributor and aviation consultant
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
As Europe energy markets steady, a new call for a global carbon price
Is the world ready for a global carbon price?
rigzone.com
This Will Be The Decade Of Energy Storage, Woodmac Believes
The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021. The 2020s will be remembered as the energy storage decade. By 2030, the installed energy storage is supposed to increase fifteen-fold when compared to 2021.
