How to Make Old-Fashioned Banana Pudding
An old-fashioned banana pudding recipe is one of our favorite ways to use up ripe bananas. Also known as Southern banana pudding, this decadent dessert features layers of made-from-scratch vanilla pudding, wafer cookies and bananas. What sets this recipe apart from others is a delicate layer of meringue on top. (No time to make a meringue? Try this simpler banana pudding recipe instead.)
How to Store Rice So It's Always Fresh
It’s time to freshen up your food storage container collection.
How to poach a perfect egg in the microwave
Poached eggs are a breakfast favorite. They’re soft and velvety with runny, gooey yolks. They are as lovely to look at as they are delicious to eat. But making them can be tricky. From getting the timing right to ensuring that they’re adequately cooked, poaching eggs can be challenging. However, you can make perfect poached eggs with a few simple steps and your microwave.
How To Make Coffee Without a Coffee Maker
As a coffee lover, your biggest nightmare is probably waking up with tired eyes to find out that your coffee maker isn’t working. While many people turn to instant coffee in such a situation, a true coffee fanatic will always prefer a perfectly brewed cup of joe. No matter which category you belong to, here are four amazing ways to get you caffeinated without a coffee machine.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers
JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Egg substitutes you can use for baking and cooking
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Some home cooks use egg substitutes in baking and cooking due to allergies, being...
How to Cook Cabbage So It’s Less Gassy
Let’s cut right to the chase: Does cabbage give you gas? If so, you aren’t alone—this cruciferous vegetable has been known to make plenty of people toot! And while it’s great that cabbage varieties help keep your digestive system humming along, gas and bloating aren’t exactly the desired outcome to enjoying such yummy dishes as Southern Fried Cabbage with Bacon or hearty cabbage steaks.
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Here's How Long Soft-Boiled Eggs Will Keep In The Refrigerator
Eggs are a versatile, healthy ingredient that hungry people have enjoyed since before the dawn of civilization. Although we're not cave-dwelling Neanderthals plucking eggs straight out of the nest for breakfast, people from around the world have been eating eggs for millions of years (per Incredible Egg). Whether you take your eggs sunny side up with bacon, scrambled into a stir fry, or baked into a batch of fudge, eggs are a utilitarian ingredient that simultaneously boast a wide range of health benefits.
Plants You Can Grow or Forage to Make Wheat-Free Flour
For those wanting to move towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, the thought of growing and milling your own flour can seem a rather daunting task. However, there are some really common and easy plants to grow and forage that can provide you with enough seed or grain to supply you with a little homemade, and even gluten-free, flour for your baking projects.
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
M&M’s and Twix Cookie Dough-Flavored Ice Creams Are Hitting Shelves Soon
One thing to know about us here at Kitchn is that we love ice cream. From unique flavors inspired by Thanksgiving dinner to no-churn blueberry cheesecake ice cream, we’re open to trying it all. Next up on our to-try lists, however, are a few nostalgic spins on the ice cold treat and we have none other than Mars to thank for that.
Costco Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Bakery Find — But the Price Is Much Different than Before
It’s always a delicious thing when Costco brings back its baked goods after pulling them off the shelves. But if you’re a fan of Costco’s Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves, we have some good and bad news. The good news is that the sweet dessert, with its cult following and a fair share of copycat recipes, is back at Costco. The not-so-great news? Just like everything else, the price has increased, and it will cost fans a bit more than they’re used to paying.
Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.
