The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique on January 20th. They are located at 110 North Fisk in Brownwood. Owner, Reeanna Grace, has had an online presence and following for her boutique for over two years. Working towards her dream, she was able to open up her store front with a Grand Opening on January 14th. She looks forward to achieving many more goals for her store in the future. With shipping options available across the country, Reeanna wanted to offer a unique women’s boutique with fun and fashionable clothing that makes a statement.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO