Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, 62, of Brownwood
James “Jimmy” Preston Luthy, age 62, of Brownwood, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Greater Faith Community Church. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1960 in...
koxe.com
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:20 pm to 2:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. The service follows at 2:00 pm with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, 84, of Brownwood
Deanna Allene (Manning) Byer, age 84, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral Services for Deanna will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at High Mesa Cowboy Church with Todd King officiating; burial with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
koxe.com
Donna “Nana” Alexander, 79, of Early
Donna “Nana” Alexander, age 79, of Early, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene. Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Early Church with Pastor Donnie Pinkston officiating; a private burial will be held at a later date.
koxe.com
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, 96, of Brady
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, age 96, of Brady and formerly of Midland passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 in San Angelo. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.
brownwoodnews.com
Rachel ‘Sunny’ Lopez-Dodge
Rachel Gail “Sunny” Lopez-Dodge went to her heavenly home January 18, 2023. She was 58 years young. Rachel was born in Muleshoe, Texas on August 1, 1964. Her parents were Pedro “Pete” De la Rosa Lopez and Frances Martinez Lopez, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Daniel Lopez. Left to celebrate her life are sister Teri (Ronnie) Bollinger of Brownwood; daughters Reina (Kenny) Capano/Bonner and Quinn (Brent) Berensten; grandsons Sekai Capano and Hakim Bonner.
koxe.com
Jack Glenn Smith, 76, of Lake Brownwood
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
koxe.com
Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit Accepting Entries This Weekend
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit will be accepting entries Friday, January 27th, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot, located at 600 E. Depot Street in Brownwood. The 2023 Stars of Texas exhibit is a juried fine arts exhibit which is open to Texas residents 18 and older. Over $7,000 in awards will be presented at a VIP, invite-only reception on February 4, 2023.
koxe.com
Bobby Thompson, 83
Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
koxe.com
CASA Lunch and Learn to be held on National Soup Day
National Soup Day is Friday, February 3rd. The public is invited to a CASA Lunch and Learn session on National Soup Day. CASA, court-appointed special advocates, in the Heart of Texas serve children in Brown, Comanche and Mills counties. By attending this event, perhaps bringing a fried or co-worker, you...
San Angelo LIVE!
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
colemantoday.com
Central Texas Communities Continue Work Developing Heritage Tourism in this Region
Thirty-three representatives and four representatives on Zoom gathered in the main building at the Texas Ranger Motel last Tuesday to advance the mission of the Penatuhkah Comanche Trails Partnership. That mission is twofold: to conserve and interpret sites important to the history of the band of Comanches that controlled this region for almost two centuries as well as create economic opportunities through heritage and ecotourism in this region.
koxe.com
Brown County Sports Calendar 1/24 – 1/28
Brownwood at Glen Rose, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Early at Brock, 6:15/7:45 p.m. Bangs at Miles, 6:30/8 p.m. Zephyr at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Cherokee, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Rising Star, 6:30/8 p.m. GIRLS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 5 p.m. BOYS SOCCER. Brownwood at Sweetwater, 7 p.m. ***. Wednesday, January 25.
koxe.com
Brownwood Girls Softball Association Registration in Progress, Coaches Meeting Tonight (Wed)
The Brownwood Girls Softball Association is extending soccer registrations to February 3rd. Parents can pick up soccer forms at Hibbett Sports or Citizens National Bank and they have to be turned in at Citizens National Bank by the Coliseum. You have until February 3rd. Also, there is a Coaches Meeting...
koxe.com
Update Provided on Monday Morning Brown County Wreck
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
brownwoodnews.com
Early Chamber welcomes Common Grounds Coffeehouse with ribbon cutting
The Early Chamber recently welcomed Common Grounds Coffeehouse as a member with a ribbon cutting!. Originally from Odessa, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, took a leap of faith and opened Common Grounds Coffeehouse! Over the last several years they have become a community favorite offering quality coffee and delicious food, as well as excellent customer service.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique on January 20th. They are located at 110 North Fisk in Brownwood. Owner, Reeanna Grace, has had an online presence and following for her boutique for over two years. Working towards her dream, she was able to open up her store front with a Grand Opening on January 14th. She looks forward to achieving many more goals for her store in the future. With shipping options available across the country, Reeanna wanted to offer a unique women’s boutique with fun and fashionable clothing that makes a statement.
Comments / 0