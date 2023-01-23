ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about Lisa Brinkmeyer, a basketball legend in Iowa battling brain cancer

By Dargan Southard and Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

Lisa Brinkmeyer has been an Iowa basketball legend and avid Drake supporter for decades, which makes her brain cancer diagnosis all the more tragic.

The Register's Tommy Birch did a deep dive on Brinkmeyer's life and current situation , emphasizing the endless support she has received after Brinkmeyer was the one people counted on for so long.

Before you jump into Tommy's story, here are five things to know about Brinkmeyer and why she's so beloved in the state of Iowa.

Lisa Brinkmeyer was an Iowa high school basketball star

At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, Brinkmeyer was a three-sport standout with basketball surfacing above the rest. She played in the state's final 6-on-6 championship game and was named Miss Iowa Basketball in 1993.

Brinkmeyer finished her high school career with 3,615 points.

More: 50 athletes for 50 years of Title IX: The Register's list of Iowa's greatest female athletes

Lisa Brinkmeyer's Drake basketball affection started as a player, when she suited up for current Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder.

Before Bluder made her mark in Iowa City, she had the Drake women's basketball program rolling — and Brinkmeyer was a big reason why.

Brinkmeyer earned all-Missouri Valley Conference honorable mention honors as a junior and senior. She led the team to MVC regular-season titles in 1997 and 1998 and tournament championships in 1995, 1997 and 1998. Those Drake squads went to the NCAA Tournament three times.

More: Iowa high school and Drake basketball icon Lisa Brinkmeyer is in the battle of her life

Lisa Brinkmeyer works at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and remains heavily involved in athletics.

Brinkmeyer served as a Drake women's basketball assistant coach from 1998-2000. At the IGHSAU, Brinkmeyer is an assistant director in charge of volleyball, golf and soccer.

She's also been an influential person in organizing various Drake events, whether that be former team gatherings, alumni games or other get-to-togethers. Her ability to connect Bulldogs of past and present is one of the reasons Brinkmeyer is so beloved.

Lisa Brinkmeyer was diagnosed with brain cancer last April.

A brain scan on April 7, 2022, revealed nine lesions on her brain, and Brinkmeyer began radiation treatments shortly after. Additional complications developed during the treatment, which made the situation even more dire.

She was initially told she had four to six months to live, but Brinkmeyer has surged past that timeline.

The support for Lisa Brinkmeyer has been constant.

Talk to anyone about Brinkmeyer, and they'll bring up her selfless attitude and welcoming personality. That's why so many have been willing to help in any way possible.

One example came during Drake's game against Iowa on Nov. 13 at the Knapp Center. Members of both coaching staffs wore "Brink's Bench" T-shirts. Proceeds from sales of Brink's Bench shirts and other items are going to Brinkmeyer and her family to help cover costs.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 5 things to know about Lisa Brinkmeyer, a basketball legend in Iowa battling brain cancer

