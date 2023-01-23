Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting PotOscarMiami, FL
Discover the Delicious Dining Options at Miami International AirportOscar
An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.L. CaneFlorida State
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Trina Kicks Off Inaugural Rockstarr Music Festival in Miami with Trick Daddy, Boosie, Saucy Santana, & More
Music entertainer, hip hop legend, reality tv personality, actor, and entrepreneur, Trina, ignites Miami with the introduction of Rockstarr Music Festival’s inaugural celebration. Hosted by popular South Florida-based radio personality, Supa Cindy, Rockstarr Music Festival, in partnership with Dezerland Park Miami will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Gates open at 1:00pm and will include performances from some of music’s hottest recording artists such as Trick Daddy, Boosie, Ball Greezy, Sukihana, Saucy Santana, Dess Dior, and Kalii. just to name a few.
boatingindustry.com
Miami Industry Breakfast tickets on sale
The Miami Industry Breakfast will be held during the 2023 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show on Thurs., Feb. 16 from 7:30 – 9:30 am at the Miami Beach Convention Center's Sunset Ballroom. The event ticket price will increase to $60 on Feb. 1. The 2023 Miami Industry...
wedr.com
Rock the Bells unveils lineup for first hip-hop cruise celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary
Rock the Bells has teamed up with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises, for its inaugural hip-hop cruise. The four-day event, which is already sold out, will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae. Sailing from Miami to Nassau and Grand Bahama Island, it will feature a pool deck party series presented by Kid Capri, as well as first-class amenities like a casino, basketball court and spa.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
insideradio.com
Jade Alexander Joins WFLC Miami As Morning Host.
Miami market veteran Jade Alexander joins Cox Media Group rhythmic CHR “Hits 97.3” WFLC as morning host. “Jade Alexander is a Miami media icon,” Director of Branding and Programming Ian Richards said in a release. “I’m so excited to welcome her back to the airwaves to entertain the community she loves.”
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
communitynewspapers.com
Get Ready to Clutch Your Pearls with the Best Burger in Miami at Clutch Burger
Located in the heart of Coral Gables sits the only Clutch Burger Restaurant in existence. This gourmet, family-style restaurant offers a selection of over 60 types of beer and uniquely flavored burgers that will keep you craving for more. It is likely to become every foodie’s favorite burger joint because, starting right at the front door, it’s cleat there’s simply nowhere else like it.
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
98online.com
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
(MiamiNewTimes) For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can’t make it in person can participate on Instagram.
miamionthecheap.com
Free Valentine’s Day weddings & vow renewals in Fort Lauderdale
Valentine’s Day weddings are especially romantic. If you and your partner want to wed on Valentine’s Day or renew your vows, a public official in Fort Lauderdale is accommodating that request. A group Valentine’s Day wedding event for 2023 is 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. February 14 in...
Reports Of A "Rift" Between Miami Hurricanes And Chaminade-Madonna Coaches Are Being Refuted
Is there a strained relationship between the Miami Hurricanes and Chaminade-Madonna Prep? Reports of this have been refuted, Alex Donno reports.
2 Florida Destinations Among America's Best Places To Visit
Trips to Discover found the best places to visit in the United States.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Hurricanes Offered Central Star
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
Miami's Mayor Un(block)chained
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. On May 7, 2021, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on a three-way video call with Sam Bankman-Fried, then-chairman of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and Dan Roberts, editor-in-chief of Decrypt, an online news outlet covering digital currencies and blockchain technology.
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket List
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. Florida is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as epic as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as the Florida Buffet Restaurant, keep reading to learn more.
A Guide to Cruise Ships from Miami to Cuba
Cruise ships from Miami to Cuba have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more travelers look to explore the island nation and its rich culture. The journey typically begins in Miami, where travelers board their ship and set sail for the coast of Cuba.
Miami football 2022 defensive transfers produced mixed results
The Miami football program received mixed results from their 2022 defensive transfers. Mario Cristobal and his staff placed an emphasis on the defensive line with two edge rushers, two versatile linemen, one tackle, linebacker and cornerback through the 2022 transfer portal. Miami added edge rushers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude,...
Five-Star DL David Stone Returning to Miami For Spring Visit
Updating information about top 2024 Miami Hurricanes recruiting targets.
Comments / 1