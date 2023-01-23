Located in the heart of Coral Gables sits the only Clutch Burger Restaurant in existence. This gourmet, family-style restaurant offers a selection of over 60 types of beer and uniquely flavored burgers that will keep you craving for more. It is likely to become every foodie’s favorite burger joint because, starting right at the front door, it’s cleat there’s simply nowhere else like it.

