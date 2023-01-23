Read full article on original website
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
Chester Students Learn There Are Many Paths to Success, Including a Path to CCRES
Thuy Yancey, Coordinator of Recruitment since 2013 at CCRES, discussed paths to success, career development, and college with a group of Chester teens enrolled in the Launch program at the Andrew Hicks, Jr. Foundation.
Copy of Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University
Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to DELCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
US News: Delco University Top 20 in Nation for Online MBA Program
There are more top online MBA programs in the greater Philadelphia area than any other metro area in the country, including one university’s program in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulling for Philadelphia Business Journal. U.S. News and World Report took a look at the top 100 online MBA programs...
$716,000 Grant Aids WCU in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
WCU’s Weekly Research Seminars Cover Array of Sustainability Topics
Every Wednesday at 12 PM, West Chester University’s Office of Sustainability (OoS) offers a look at how WCU scholars, students, and staff explore and apply principles of environmental, social, and economic sustainability in their research and on-campus work. At 50 minutes each, these Sustainability Research and Practice Seminars introduce an array of topics related to sustainability in easily digestible segments. Free and open to both campus and community, they are presented via Zoom (link below) or in person in Sykes Student Union 255 A/B.
Chester County Mom Helps Millersville Student Continue Classes Following Unexpected Loss
When Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner found herself needing help following the sudden loss of her mother, Chester County’s Mary Louise Miller stepped up, writes Logan Perrone for FOX43. Wagner lost her mother Krista to pancreatic cancer in April, but her hardships did not stop there. She also lost...
West Chester Expert’s Advice for Educators on AI Content: ‘Fight Fire with Fire’
An Artificial Intelligence Golden Age is around the corner. Online AI tools can generate images based on a phrase or sentence; other applications edit photos to make a person look like a fantasy character. While this seems like all fun and games, the rise of AI can have serious implications.
After His Wife Was Diagnosed with Blood Cancer, Malvern Husband Started Racing to Increase Awareness
After his wife was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, Thomas Kramer of Malvern started competing in triathlons to raise awareness of the importance of bone-marrow registration, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The 56-year-old husband has a clear message when competing in Ironman races: “Never Give Up.”. Kramer...
Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning
Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
VISTA Careers–CCRES
There are numerous advantages with CCRES job openings, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; a 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
Who Will Be Recognized in the 2023 Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars? Submit Your Nominations Now
Nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars have been filtering in for more than a month. With the Feb. 3 deadline on the horizon, now is the time to submit nominations.
Elverson Has One of the Best Places to Run in the Winter
If you’re a fan of running for exercise, for fun, or to just get some air, French Creek State Park is one the best places to run in the winter, or visit to immerse yourself in nature, writes Bailey King for Philadelphia Magazine. The magazine lists several other trail...
ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list
ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
How contagious is tuberculosis? Health director explains after positive case in Delco SD
DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone from the William Penn School District in Delaware County tested positive for tuberculosis. Now, the health department is trying to identify exactly who was exposed. Parents of Penn Wood Middle School students in Darby have more questions than answers after the school reported a case of tuberculosis."Very alarming," one parent said. "They don't know who it is or what's going on. They just said someone there got it," a man said. "The public at large is not at risk," Delaware County health director Melissa Lyon said. . Lyon said her office was notified about the case over the weekend. "So right...
West Chester Pharmaceutical Company Seeks Fourth FDA Approval for Skin Treatment
West Chester’s Verrica Pharmaceuticals is seeking FDA approval to market the drug “Ycanth,” which treats a skin condition, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Verrica is reapplying for the fourth time after its proposal was rejected last May due to manufacturing issues. The condition, called...
Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers
The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Vegetarian Magazine Lauds Chester County as Mushroom Capital
Chester County is home to more than one kind of fanatic, and aside from Philly sports teams, residents are fanatics for fungi. It’s home to Kennett Square, the mushroom capital of the world, according to Vegworld Magazine. William Phillips helped revolutionize mushroom production in the late twenties, by controlling...
PIT Program Director Kelly Thompson Now on Pennsylvania Physical Therapy Ethics Committee
Kelly Thompson, director of the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology’s Physical Therapist Assistant program in Media, has joined a physical therapy association ethics committee and will have a hand in overseeing ethical practices of physical therapists in Pennsylvania. The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Pennsylvania Chapter Ethics Committee fosters ethical...
Holy Family University to Host 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate at Main Campus
The university will be hosting an important debate for the city of Philadelphia. Holy Family University will host a 2023 Philadelphia Mayoral Candidates Debate, sponsored by the Northeast Times and the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee. The event is scheduled for April 18 at the Campus...
