Landenberg, PA

VISTA.Today

Copy of Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University

Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to DELCO Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

$716,000 Grant Aids WCU in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields

Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU’s Weekly Research Seminars Cover Array of Sustainability Topics

Every Wednesday at 12 PM, West Chester University’s Office of Sustainability (OoS) offers a look at how WCU scholars, students, and staff explore and apply principles of environmental, social, and economic sustainability in their research and on-campus work. At 50 minutes each, these Sustainability Research and Practice Seminars introduce an array of topics related to sustainability in easily digestible segments. Free and open to both campus and community, they are presented via Zoom (link below) or in person in Sykes Student Union 255 A/B.
WEST CHESTER, PA
aroundambler.com

Upper Dublin High School on lockdown this morning

Upper Dublin High School was on lockdown this morning due to an unauthorized visitor. Principal Bob Schultz announced the lockdown this morning, and said that staff and students were “safe, and with abundant caution, they are remaining in their first period classes. We will provide additional information shortly and expect a quick return to normal activity.”
DUBLIN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers–CCRES

There are numerous advantages with CCRES job openings, including paid training by subject matter experts; high hourly wages; a 403(b) plan with employer match; and the gratifying opportunity to help individuals with special needs. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare’s Delaware hospitals make 50 Best list

ChristianaCare’s Christiana Hospital and Wilmington Hospital made the list of America’s 50 Best Hospitals. “At ChristianaCare, we are committed to being exceptional today and even better tomorrow. This recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals is a testament to the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to ensure safe, high-quality care and an outstanding experience for our patients,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, CEO. “I am deeply grateful for our extraordinary caregivers and for the trust we’ve earned from the communities we are privileged to serve.”
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

How contagious is tuberculosis? Health director explains after positive case in Delco SD

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone from the William Penn School District in Delaware County tested positive for tuberculosis. Now, the health department is trying to identify exactly who was exposed. Parents of Penn Wood Middle School students in Darby have more questions than answers after the school reported a case of tuberculosis."Very alarming," one parent said. "They don't know who it is or what's going on. They just said someone there got it," a man said. "The public at large is not at risk," Delaware County health director Melissa Lyon said. . Lyon said her office was notified about the case over the weekend. "So right...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

PIT Program Director Kelly Thompson Now on Pennsylvania Physical Therapy Ethics Committee

Kelly Thompson, director of the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology’s Physical Therapist Assistant program in Media, has joined a physical therapy association ethics committee and will have a hand in overseeing ethical practices of physical therapists in Pennsylvania. The American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) Pennsylvania Chapter Ethics Committee fosters ethical...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

