Sunnyvale, CA

Paradise Post

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Apple Buys Big Cupertino Tech Campus

Apple purchased a 384,000-square-foot tech campus in Cupertino this month that the company had been leasing for over a decade. The Apple Results Way Campus is located off Highway 85 on Bubb Road, just west of De Anza College, and features a cafeteria and a fitness facility for employees. The...
CUPERTINO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mountain View, CA

You may have known Mountain View, California, as the headquarters of major American tech businesses. However, this city in Santa Clara County has much more to offer. Mountain View, so-called for its sweeping vistas of the Santa Cruz Mountains, played a pivotal role in the development of Silicon Valley. Today,...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Axios

San Francisco has reached "benign" state of COVID

Cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in San Francisco, but as the country enters its fourth year of living with the virus, a local health expert says people shouldn't get complacent. Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told Axios that federal discussions on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Six-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.9 million

A 3,264-square-foot house built in 1919 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 100 block of Melville Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $3,930,000 purchase price works out to $1,204 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA

