Portsmouth, OH

q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Looking for Louisa Man Wanted for Assault

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 52 year old Clayton Murphy of Louisa. Murphy is wanted for assault. He’s described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and having blue eyes. Although...
LOUISA, KY
sciotopost.com

Update – Search Warrant Uncovers Larger Theft Ring with Herrnstein Theft

Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LOUISA POLICE ARREST MAN, 68, FOR DUI AFTER WRECK

On January 23, 2023 the Louisa Police along with the Louisa Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance were dispatched to the area of TRMC Urgent Care in reference to a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Officer Shelby Taylor contacted the driver, William D. Willis 68 of Louisa...
LOUISA, KY
Ironton Tribune

Man charged with murder in fight death

A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman ‘disappears’ after man pushes her car off the road: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

Police questioned a man with a heavily damaged car at 11 p.m. Jan. 6 who had stopped at a gas station at the Chillicothe Road exit from the freeway. The Bainbridge Township man, 21, said a woman had fled the scene of the crash after he rear-ended her car with his vehicle on U.S. 422. He said he stopped, but she left and would not stop to talk about the crash.
BAINBRIDGE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio firefighter dies of complications from fire engine crash

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A member of a local fire department has passed away. The Middleport Fire Department announced the death of Kevin Dailey on Facebook on Tuesday. Dailey died from long-term complications from an accident during which a fire engine rolled over in Cheshire Township in September of 2022. The Middleport Fire Department said that […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WSAZ

Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
WAYNE, WV
WSAZ

Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH

