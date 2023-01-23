Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Barboursville police: Warrants obtained for several suspects after stolen property found
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Barboursville police said warrants were obtained for suspects over the weekend and several pieces of stolen property were recovered after an investigation started when police stopped a stolen utility terrain vehicle. Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that an officer stopped a side-by-side UTV...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Looking for Louisa Man Wanted for Assault
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police are looking for 52 year old Clayton Murphy of Louisa. Murphy is wanted for assault. He’s described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and having blue eyes. Although...
sciotopost.com
Update – Search Warrant Uncovers Larger Theft Ring with Herrnstein Theft
Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
thelevisalazer.com
LOUISA POLICE ARREST MAN, 68, FOR DUI AFTER WRECK
On January 23, 2023 the Louisa Police along with the Louisa Fire Department and Patriot Ambulance were dispatched to the area of TRMC Urgent Care in reference to a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival Sgt. Steven Wilburn and Officer Shelby Taylor contacted the driver, William D. Willis 68 of Louisa...
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
Driver hits 2 parked cars, flips own vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A car flipped onto its side in Huntington on Wednesday morning. Huntington Police believe the driver was going too fast for the wet road conditions when their vehicle hit two parked cars and then flipped along the 3100 block of Washington Blvd. The driver was able to get out, and there were no […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Chillicothe VA nurse indicted for healthcare fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former Chillicothe V.A. employee faces federal prosecution for allegedly making nearly $1 million in fraudulent healthcare claims. Melissa Radune, a former registered nurse with the V.A. was indicted last week on charges of healthcare fraud. According to the indictment against Radune, from 2015 to 2021,...
West Virginia man arrested for 3rd DUI after police find him unresponsive in running car
MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Milton Police Department says a man was arrested for driving under the influence as well as other offenses after units found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Milton PD says the incident occurred on Friday on U.S. Route 60 in West Virginia. Police say they found responded to a “man down” […]
Woman ‘disappears’ after man pushes her car off the road: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter
Police questioned a man with a heavily damaged car at 11 p.m. Jan. 6 who had stopped at a gas station at the Chillicothe Road exit from the freeway. The Bainbridge Township man, 21, said a woman had fled the scene of the crash after he rear-ended her car with his vehicle on U.S. 422. He said he stopped, but she left and would not stop to talk about the crash.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
wchstv.com
Meigs County firefighter dies from injuries sustained in 2022 fire truck rollover crash
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A firefighter in Meigs County has died from injuries he sustained in a fire truck rollover crash several months ago. Kevin Dailey died Tuesday, Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst said. "It is with deep sorrow that that we report the passing of Middleport Fire...
WSAZ
Man indicted in Huntington shooting arraigned in Circuit Court
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man indicted with a deadly shooting in May 2021 was arraigned in Cabell County Circuit Court. Marcellas Mitchell is one of two men charged in a shooting that happened in the Guyandotte neighborhood of Huntington. Dakota Keaton was also charged. Two people, Andrea Burnette and...
WSAZ
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to pick up a minor from school to engage in sexual activity. According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and exhibitng obscene matter to a minor.
WSAZ
Burning vehicle crashes into restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Dispatchers say the incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at the Fat Patty’s in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the...
Kentucky man to serve 10-year prison sentence in West Virginia for gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Kentucky man was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison for having three firearms while being a felon. According to court documents, on May 19, 2022, Trevor Dean Williams, 36, of Ashland, Kentucky, was at his Huntington home when officers responded after a home alarm system alerted 911. Authorities […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Name released of woman found dead after West Virginia apartment fire
The call about the house fire came in just after 8 p.m. Sunday night.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
wosu.org
