Colorado Springs, CO

Man allegedly threatens neighbors and officers with bat

By Brett Yager
 6 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect after they allegedly threatened a neighbor and police with a baseball bat.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 CSPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Tremont Street between I-25 and North Nevada Avenue. When officers arrived they learned someone living in the area had been beating on neighbors’ doors with a bat and making homicidal threats.

Police said when they attempted to contact the suspect, he threatened officers with an aluminum bat. The suspect retreated inside his apartment, and officers persuaded him to exit his apartment and he was taken into custody.

According to CSPD, the suspect was taken to a medical facility and kicked an officer while being escorted inside. The suspect was later taken to the El Paso County Jail without further incident.

