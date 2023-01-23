Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Daily Top News: Undercover Footage Reveals Horrifying Conditions in Slaughterhouse, Kikka Sushi Launches New Vegan Line, and More!
Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!. Here you’ll find different categories of news and links...
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
Cut on the head of public defender found dead at Mexican resort 'would not have been caused by fall'
Authorities investigating the death of an American lawyer at a resort in Mexico have learned that a cut on the man's forehead could not have been the result of a fall from his balcony.
Flight attendants reveal how they pick their favorite passengers and it might have to do with the safety demonstration
Flight attendants do have their favorite passengers on board a flight. And all it means is that these passengers get treated better than others. It's not difficult to become one of the favored passengers on a flight and some flight attendants are revealing some of the things they look for as soon as you board a flight.
Pregnant male seadragon makes history at CA aquarium. ‘An extremely rare occurrence’
The species was once listed as “near threatened,” according to the aquarium.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Sea Turtle Swims Right Up to Tourists at the Beach in Breathtaking Footage
He swam in to say hello!
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
msn.com
I sailed on the world's largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean's 9,300-person Wonder of the Seas — and it's my new favorite
Slide 1 of 125: Royal Caribbean invited me to sail on its new Wonder of the Seas for two nights in early December. The world's largest cruise ship had unique amenities I had never seen on a ship before. I've historically disliked cruises but the Wonder of the Seas is now my favorite ship. Read the original article on Business Insider.
Royal Caribbean Accidentally Finds a Solution to a Customer Pain Point
Since returning from the pandemic, Carnival, Norwegian, Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean have all struggled with the same issue.
This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea
If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true. Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...
Beyoncé earned $24 million for a one-hour concert in Dubai. Here’s the hotel she opened for, where rooms cost up to $100,000 a night
At the opening of Atlantis the Royal, Queen Bey reportedly slept in $100,000 a night accommodations.
maritime-executive.com
One Dead in Bizarre Accident Aboard Yacht Off Gran Canaria
Last weekend, Spain's search and rescue agency attempted to save the crew of a French sailing yacht that had suffered a bizarre and shocking casualty off Gran Canaria. One survivor was rescued, and one deceased crewmember was recovered along with the vessel after a 19-hour marathon response. At about 2000...
moderncampground.com
Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night
It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
One Green Planet
Japan’s Annual Taiji Dolphin Hunt Continues As Hunters Herd Dolphins with Cruel ‘Curtain of Noise’
Dolphins are being herded with a terrifying “curtain of noise” so that they can be captured for meat and aquariums during the annual dolphin hunt in Japan. The annual Taiji dolphin hunt takes place in the village of Taiji, also known as “the Cove” every year from September to March. During this time, hunters herd dolphins close to the shore so that they can capture them in nets before slaughtering them for meat or capturing them to take them to live out the rest of their lives in captivity in small tanks at aquariums.
lonelyplanet.com
12 things to know before visiting Everglades National Park
Here's what you should know before setting out on the waterways of the Everglades © Maridav / Shutterstock. Around an hour's drive from Miami on Florida's southern tip, Everglades National Park offers 1.5 million acres of natural wonder. Covering an area the size of Rhode Island, this complex and vital ecosystem of wetlands, swamps, mangroves and forests is North America's biggest protected sub-tropical wilderness reserve.
Thrillist
Get into Glamping at a Beachside Resort Inside a Caribbean National Park
It was on my first night staying at Cinnamon Bay Campground in St. John that I began to wonder if I’d made a mistake. Perhaps my error was simply the three painkiller cocktails I’d consumed, now spurring me to contemplate the two-minute walk from my tent to the bathroom.
What’s so great about coastal walks?
Coastal walks deliver rugged walking across fossil-strewn beaches, through rugged sea stacks and scrambling up exposed cliffs for world-class hiking adventures
Vice
Photos of a scorching hot British summer by the sea
It was a baking hot day in August 2020, with lockdown restrictions temporarily lifted, when Sophie Green photographed Simone among the glamorous hoards on Southend-on-Sea. She was fabulous in her neon green swimsuit, applying lip gloss with clawlike acrylic nails. Her long fake eyelashes left shadows on her face under the glare of the sun, just like the huge gold hoops that dangled from her ears. “It was her flamboyance that attracted me,” says Sophie, whose series, Beachology, is an homage to the British seaside and the people that visit it.
