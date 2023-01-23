Dolphins are being herded with a terrifying “curtain of noise” so that they can be captured for meat and aquariums during the annual dolphin hunt in Japan. The annual Taiji dolphin hunt takes place in the village of Taiji, also known as “the Cove” every year from September to March. During this time, hunters herd dolphins close to the shore so that they can capture them in nets before slaughtering them for meat or capturing them to take them to live out the rest of their lives in captivity in small tanks at aquariums.

