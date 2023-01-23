ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies

(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Missouri Senate hits the gas on controversial education package

Two-and-a-half weeks into the Missouri Legislature’s session, a controversial K-12 public education package could come up for Senate debate soon. The Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee has voted in favor of the plan. Three bills were combined into one – Senate Bills 4, 42, and 89. The...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Increasing the quality of life for those 60 and older is the goal of an executive order recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. According to a news release by the governor’s office, Executive Order 23-01 establishes a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging and help Missourians to age with dignity.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, January 25th, 2023

(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. The executive order activates the Missouri National Guard to help local agencies respond to old man winter’s wrath. The governor has also extended the state of emergency declared for Gygr Gas customers. The central Missouri company closed unexpectedly, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service. Propane containers owned by Gygr-Gas can continue to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Lohman man appointed to state commission by Governor Mike Parson

Governor Mike Parson makes seven appointments Monday to various state boards and commissions, including one appointment including a central Missouri man. Harry Thompson, of Lohman, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Thompson currently serves as President of the Cole County Farm Bureau. He’s a retired rancher and farmer. And has previously served on the boards of MFA Inc. and Missouri Farm Bureau.
LOHMAN, MO
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April.  PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
PLANetizen

Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion

Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
COLUMBIA, MO
KFVS12

Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame. As of 3 p.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. According...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

“He Was Left Alone”: George D. Strother in the War of 1812

The War of 1812 in Missouri bore little resemblance to the war most of us hear about in history classes. True, the war was between the U. S. and the British, but in Missouri the foes were mainly indigenous Sauk and Fox and their allies. The British provided arms and support but avoided active participation in this part of the frontier. Most Missourians who served were frontier militiamen such as a young man from near Caledonia—George D. Strother.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Representative Encouraging Senior Applicants For Scholarship Opportunity

Mazzie Boyd. Photo by Mazzie Boyd for State Representative. Missouri 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd is alerting Missouri female high school seniors to a scholarship opportunity that is available. The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy