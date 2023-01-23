Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
Missourinet
Missouri Senate hits the gas on controversial education package
Two-and-a-half weeks into the Missouri Legislature’s session, a controversial K-12 public education package could come up for Senate debate soon. The Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee has voted in favor of the plan. Three bills were combined into one – Senate Bills 4, 42, and 89. The...
KYTV
Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Increasing the quality of life for those 60 and older is the goal of an executive order recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. According to a news release by the governor’s office, Executive Order 23-01 establishes a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging and help Missourians to age with dignity.
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Signs Executive Order in Response to the Winter Snow Blast Hitting Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. Alisa Nelson reports.
Missouri lawmakers act fast on citizen access to the ballot
Missouri lawmakers moved quickly to pass more restrictions on amending the state constitution during one of the session's first hearings Tuesday.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, January 25th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. The executive order activates the Missouri National Guard to help local agencies respond to old man winter’s wrath. The governor has also extended the state of emergency declared for Gygr Gas customers. The central Missouri company closed unexpectedly, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service. Propane containers owned by Gygr-Gas can continue to be filled by other Missouri propane companies through February 28.
Missouri to reclaim 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mines
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expected to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
kjluradio.com
Lohman man appointed to state commission by Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson makes seven appointments Monday to various state boards and commissions, including one appointment including a central Missouri man. Harry Thompson, of Lohman, was appointed to the Air Conservation Commission. Thompson currently serves as President of the Cole County Farm Bureau. He’s a retired rancher and farmer. And has previously served on the boards of MFA Inc. and Missouri Farm Bureau.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor, Attorney General Both Unhappy with MLK Event that Included Drag Queens
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri governor’s and Attorney General’s offices are unhappy with an MLK event in Columbia last week attended by 30 middle school students that also included a performance by drag queens. Marshall Griffin has details:
Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Former Missouri State Representative Chuck Bayse is sticking to his word and suing Columbia Public schools. The lawsuit comes after Bayse claims he was not added to the list of candidates for Columbia's Board of Education Race in April. PoaltByq-Verified-Petition-Basye-v.-Columbia-Public-Schools-1.18.23-FINALDownload Michelle Baumstark, spokesperson for CPS, previously said Bayse needed to make an appointment to file on December The post Court hearing on Monday for Former Missouri state representative suing Columbia public schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PLANetizen
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Bailey slams CPS on “Wake up Mid-Missouri”; calls drag queen performance “shameful and deplorable”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slamming Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe for Thursday’s Columbia Values Diversity breakfast, which featured a performance from three drag queens. General Bailey tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it’s “shameful and deplorable”, noting CPS children were in the audience. The attorney general suggests CPS and the city broke state law, adding that “all options” should be on the table. General Bailey also tells listeners that CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood’s letter to Governor Parson is an admission of willful negligence, regarding the performance. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe defends the performance, tweeting that “drag is a cross-cultural art form with a long and rich history that is fun and encourages self-expression.” The mayor says that as hate crimes against drag show locations and performers are being committed elsewhere, she and others wanted to reaffirm that Columbia is a community that supports all.
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
KFVS12
Power outages reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Power outages have been reported throughout the Heartland as a winter storm moved through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, January 25. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds could be to blame. As of 3 p.m., thousands of customers are without electricity in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. According...
krcu.org
“He Was Left Alone”: George D. Strother in the War of 1812
The War of 1812 in Missouri bore little resemblance to the war most of us hear about in history classes. True, the war was between the U. S. and the British, but in Missouri the foes were mainly indigenous Sauk and Fox and their allies. The British provided arms and support but avoided active participation in this part of the frontier. Most Missourians who served were frontier militiamen such as a young man from near Caledonia—George D. Strother.
northwestmoinfo.com
Representative Encouraging Senior Applicants For Scholarship Opportunity
Mazzie Boyd. Photo by Mazzie Boyd for State Representative. Missouri 2nd District Representative Mazzie Boyd is alerting Missouri female high school seniors to a scholarship opportunity that is available. The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of...
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
KC area bank cites rising rates, housing inventory as reasons for layoffs
North American Savings Bank, based in Kansas City, notified Missouri officials earlier this month that it planned to lay off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring.
