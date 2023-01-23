ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Valley Breeze

Agnes Iaconis – Cumberland

Agnes (Eichorn) Iaconis, 96, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away with her beloved daughter, Susanne, by her side on Jan. 16, 2023, at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, R.I. She was the wife of the late John J. Iaconis. She leaves a daughter, Susanne A. Isabelle, with whom she...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Charles L. 'Lindy' Bedard Jr. – Woonsocket

Charles L. "Lindy" Bedard Jr., 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janet A. (Reynolds) Bedard. They were married for the past 27 years. Born in Sharon, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles L....
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Gloria T. Marinaccio – North Providence

Gloria T. (Cardarelli) Marinaccio, 90, died on Jan. 21, 2023, in North Providence at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Marco Marinaccio. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Sabatino and Lena (Caouette) Cardarelli.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Rose V. Harris – Woonsocket

Rose V. (Andrade) Harris, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Hope Hospice Palliative Care Center in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Bennie Harris. They were married 59 years at the time of his...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Uprise RI

Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket

On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Gwendolyn Durden – Woonsocket

Gwendolyn (Benson) Durden, 86, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in her home with her loving family by her side. Gwen was born in Landrum, S.C., the daughter of the late Frank and Nonia (Harris) Benson. She was the wife of Carl G. Durden of Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Yvette G. Plasse – Lincoln

Yvette G. (Dusablon) Plasse 93, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the Holiday Health and Retirement Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Herve F. Plasse. She was a graduate of St. Clare in Woonsocket. Yvette was a dedicated homemaker for most of her life, and also worked part-time at Hospice St. Antoine Residence before retiring. She loved her orange soda, choir, enjoyed travel, bingo, word search puzzles, Facebook, Foxwoods, and shopping. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket Prevention Poetry Slam receives RISCA award

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts to produce their World No Tobacco Day poetry slam. The yearly event is a collaboration with the Mayor’s Cancer Control Task Force and the Pawtucket School Department. Fifth-graders...
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
JOHNSTON, RI
tourcounsel.com

Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island

Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Seven months later, still no construction at Kip’s Corner

PAWTUCKET – Seven months after the former Kip’s Restaurant surrendered to the wrecking ball, construction of its replacement has yet to materialize. The muddy lot at 826 Newport Ave., which remains fenced off, is targeted for a future Chase Bank.
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
PROVIDENCE, RI

