The oldest building in the United States
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp Reviews
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next Week
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List Worthy
Valley Breeze
Agnes Iaconis – Cumberland
Agnes (Eichorn) Iaconis, 96, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away with her beloved daughter, Susanne, by her side on Jan. 16, 2023, at the St. Antoine Residence in North Smithfield, R.I. She was the wife of the late John J. Iaconis. She leaves a daughter, Susanne A. Isabelle, with whom she...
Valley Breeze
Charles L. 'Lindy' Bedard Jr. – Woonsocket
Charles L. "Lindy" Bedard Jr., 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janet A. (Reynolds) Bedard. They were married for the past 27 years. Born in Sharon, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles L....
Valley Breeze
Gloria T. Marinaccio – North Providence
Gloria T. (Cardarelli) Marinaccio, 90, died on Jan. 21, 2023, in North Providence at the home of her daughter. She was the wife of the late Marco Marinaccio. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Sabatino and Lena (Caouette) Cardarelli.
Valley Breeze
Rose V. Harris – Woonsocket
Rose V. (Andrade) Harris, of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Hope Hospice Palliative Care Center in Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Bennie Harris. They were married 59 years at the time of his...
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
Valley Breeze
Gwendolyn Durden – Woonsocket
Gwendolyn (Benson) Durden, 86, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in her home with her loving family by her side. Gwen was born in Landrum, S.C., the daughter of the late Frank and Nonia (Harris) Benson. She was the wife of Carl G. Durden of Woonsocket.
Valley Breeze
Yvette G. Plasse – Lincoln
Yvette G. (Dusablon) Plasse 93, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the Holiday Health and Retirement Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Herve F. Plasse. She was a graduate of St. Clare in Woonsocket. Yvette was a dedicated homemaker for most of her life, and also worked part-time at Hospice St. Antoine Residence before retiring. She loved her orange soda, choir, enjoyed travel, bingo, word search puzzles, Facebook, Foxwoods, and shopping. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Three RI Chefs Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards — and three Rhode Island chefs are on the list. The local mentions in “Best Chef Northeast” are Robert Andreozzi at Pizza Marvin in Providence; Milena Pagán at Little Sister,...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
Turnto10.com
Boy, 7, struck by car in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being a struck by a car. Police said the 7-year-old boy ran into the road near the intersection of Charles and Randall Streets when he was struck by a black SUV.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket Prevention Poetry Slam receives RISCA award
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Prevention Coalition has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts to produce their World No Tobacco Day poetry slam. The yearly event is a collaboration with the Mayor’s Cancer Control Task Force and the Pawtucket School Department. Fifth-graders...
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Valley Breeze
RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
tourcounsel.com
Providence Place | Shopping mall in Rhode Island
Providence Place is a very large shopping center with many floors where you will find an extensive line of stores. In addition, the offers and discounts in this place are favorable. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a tentative gastronomic proposal, finding a fast food area, and other more gourmet alternatives.
Valley Breeze
F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
Diocese of Providence to welcome new coadjutor bishop Thursday
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
Valley Breeze
Seven months later, still no construction at Kip’s Corner
PAWTUCKET – Seven months after the former Kip’s Restaurant surrendered to the wrecking ball, construction of its replacement has yet to materialize. The muddy lot at 826 Newport Ave., which remains fenced off, is targeted for a future Chase Bank.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
