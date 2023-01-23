The recession that experts predict is coming for the UK could be twice as bad as previously thought, according to economists working for consultancy EY.Faced with a worsening situation, less Government support and higher taxes, the experts said they thought each of the next three years could be worse than they had expected in the past.Just three months ago, EY’s Item Club had predicted a 0.3% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by 2.4% growth next year and a 2.3% rise in 2025. But in an updated forecast released on Monday, they forecast a 0.7% drop this year,...

3 DAYS AGO