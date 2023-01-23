Read full article on original website
Opinion: Don't be fooled, a recession really is coming
Despite the relatively robust job growth we've been seeing, the Economic Cycle Research Institute, which we co-founded, has been predicting recession since last spring, and it remains our expectation that the US economy will enter a recession this year, write Lakshman Achuthan and Anirvan Banerji.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, and businesses are preparing
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal survey. Some say high interest rates will push the US economy into the recession. Businesses and employees are preparing for the economic downturn. Despite many signs pointing in the right direction —...
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
thestockdork.com
US Banks Begin Bracing For A Recession
The largest US banks are forecast to report a drop in fourth-quarter profits as they set aside additional funds to brace economic headwinds hurting investment banking. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo will report earnings this week. The four, along with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, are expected to accumulate a combined $5.7 billion in reserves – more than double last year – to cover themselves in case clients default on loan repayments.
There's a 61% Chance of Recession This Year, Economists Say—What That Means for Your Money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
ValueWalk
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
JPMorgan Chase reported strong earnings but shares are falling. Credit losses and credit reserves are building across the banking sector and cutting into the outlook. ‘. Best case scenario is the banks and JPMorgan are moving lower within a range and will hit bottom later in 2023. 5 stocks we...
KTEN.com
Schwab’s 3 Ways to Prepare for a Likely Recession
On Wednesday Microsoft announced plans to lay off 10,000 workers. This is the latest in a series of large layoffs over the past several months that have made headlines, mostly concentrated in the technology and information sector of the economy. It adds to the growing concerns among many financial analysts...
CEOs around the world are bracing for a recession — but recent economic numbers leave some room for optimism
Several new surveys suggest corporate leaders have a gloomy outlook, despite fresh signs that the economic picture is brightening.
Recession fears are easing as inflation cools and expectations rise that the Fed will soften its policy, survey shows
In the latest Business Conditions Survey by NABE, 53% of respondents expected a US recession this year, down from 64% in October.
Here's why it's time to bet against a key sector of the market ahead of the coming recession
Insider's Phil Rosen breaks down comments from a veteran market technician about why the consumer staples stock bubble is about to burst.
ValueWalk
U.S. Economy Is Losing Momentum. A Recession Around The Corner?
Retail sales and industrial production fell more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes!. It is closer and closer… wrapping itself slowly but decisively around the economy like an anaconda around its prey. I mean a recession, of course. The recent bunch of economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum.
The breathtaking rally in stocks could be disrupted by these 4 headwinds, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
Stocks have started 2023 with a strong rally, but there are four big headwinds, Mohamed El-Erian warned. The top economist pointed to pressures stemming from China's reopening, depleted savings, sticky inflation, and the Fed's rate outlook. "I doubt that the Fed is as excited as markets are about this year's...
JPMorgan Strategists Now See Lower Odds Of Recession, But Economists Disagree
As the markets launch into 2023 with an upward moment, a new analysis from Wall Street firm JPMorgan offers a bullish outlook for the year, concluding that a soft landing could be the most likely outcome. What Happened: Seven of nine asset classes ranging from high-grade bonds to European stocks...
Recession to be worse than previously thought, experts say
The recession that experts predict is coming for the UK could be twice as bad as previously thought, according to economists working for consultancy EY.Faced with a worsening situation, less Government support and higher taxes, the experts said they thought each of the next three years could be worse than they had expected in the past.Just three months ago, EY’s Item Club had predicted a 0.3% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by 2.4% growth next year and a 2.3% rise in 2025. But in an updated forecast released on Monday, they forecast a 0.7% drop this year,...
