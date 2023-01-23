Read full article on original website
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
WMTW
Heating relief checks to go in the mail soon in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Eligible people in Maine should start getting their $450 winter energy assistance checks from the state this week. According to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the first round of payments is going in the mail by the end of this week. Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
mainepublic.org
The dark sky movement in Maine & why light pollution is harmful
Maine is known for preserving areas to view the night sky, unfettered by light pollution. We’ll learn about the dark skies movement in Maine, what progress they’ve made, and where to go for protected views of the night sky. We’ll also hear about a film about dark skies that airs on Maine Public Television this month.
WGME
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
Progress In The Construction of Shammy’s Car Washes [PHOTOS]
In February of last year, it was announced that Shammy’s was coming to Maine. They announced plans that included 2 new car washes in the Bangor Brewer area. And in October construction began at the Bangor location on Stillwater Avenue near Bangor Mall. And now, the race is on.
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
More heavy snow on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
wabi.tv
Leaving snow on the roof can cause thousands in damage
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A 45 minute task such as getting the snow off your roof can save you thousands. That’s what Matt McDougal with HM Construction says. ”You got a lot of ice up there, a lot of snow,” McDougal said. McDougal has been taking care of...
wabi.tv
Republicans want changes to bring energy costs down in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republicans in Maine said Tuesday they will propose a host of legal changes to try to cap the surging cost of home heating in the state. Maine is heavily dependent on heating oil, and the cost of that has doubled over the past two years, Republican members of the state Senate said. All told, electricity rates have increased 165% in recent years, the senators said.
wabi.tv
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
