Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

By Steve DelVecchio
 2 days ago
Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shane Roper-USA TODAY Sports

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear.

After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas next season. He did not dance around the topic.

“I want to be here. I don’t have a crystal ball and can’t tell the future. But I definitely want to be here,” Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram .

If Elliott does remain with the Cowboys, it would almost certainly have to be on a reworked contract. Dallas can get out from the remaining four years and roughly $50 million on Elliott’s deal if they cut him this offseason. They would incur a dead salary cap hit of $11.86 million, which is significantly less than the $16 million Elliott would count toward the cap in 2023 if the Cowboys keep him.

Elliott’s production has declined in recent years. He rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, which were both career-worsts. Tony Pollard has looked like the more explosive back for quite some time, though he suffered a significant injury in Sunday’s loss.

The Cowboys could try to renegotiate with Elliott, but it seems more likely that they will part ways with the 27-year-old.

The glove
2d ago

he's washed, send him down the road. Looks like a flaming turtle out there, can't out run defensive linemen. 100 mill.Time to get ya papers

been.there.done.that
2d ago

Of coarse he wants to stay with the cowboys. They don’t hold anyone accountable for the lack of performance. Zeke is on a milk run, just like Dak. Both came into the league performing very well. They both got overly paid and their performance dwindled instead of getting better! Time to go! Cowboys need to take their loses and move on.

Stephen
2d ago

He needs to go somewhere else. All that guaranteed money for a year or two isn't worth it. Old Jerry Jones is a lousy business man with little or no football savvy.

