Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Dave Matthews Band To Play the Bangor Waterfront This June
You can add another big show to the list of this year's concert lineup at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Just released today, the Dave Matthews Band will be returning to Maine and playing the Bangor waterfront in June. According to the band's website, they will kick off their 2023 Tour...
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
VIDEO: Watch Two Kitties Hug Each Other at Bangor Humane Society
Sometimes you just need a couple of kitties hugging. WABI TV5 in Bangor posted this quick video of a couple of kitties hugging. I think my favorite part is what the cameraman says. Oh my God right? That is the sweetest shot I've ever gotten. Yes, cameraman...it is. The hundreds...
Progress In The Construction of Shammy’s Car Washes [PHOTOS]
In February of last year, it was announced that Shammy’s was coming to Maine. They announced plans that included 2 new car washes in the Bangor Brewer area. And in October construction began at the Bangor location on Stillwater Avenue near Bangor Mall. And now, the race is on.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
If This Local Legend Showed Up At Your School, It was the Best Day Ever
I vividly remember when I met Mary Hunter. I was a 2nd-grader at McGraw School in Hampden, and our teacher told us we were going to do something a little different. As I recall, it was in the week leading up to Christmas vacation, so it seemed to be endless fun things that week, instead of the usual boring school work. Yes, I even hated school in 2nd grade...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
Big G’s In Winslow Was Once Forced To Change A Menu Item’s Name
If you were exposed to Maine sports in any way in the 1990s, there is a really good chance that you know that name Cindy Blodgett. Blodgett was a basketball phenom in the early 1990s and she went on to be an extremely successful college basketball player in the mid and late 1990s. She was really a household name here in Maine. EVERYONE knew who she was and would probably recognize her if they spotted her on the street.
newscentermaine.com
STORM CENTER | Snow continues to accumulate in Bangor
NEWS CENTER Maine's Caroline LeCour reports from Bangor. As of noon, she said there's about a foot of snow from last storm and this one, and it's not slowing down.
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters
Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
Bangor High School Debate Performs Well At Weekend Debate Meet
The Maine State Debate Championships took place at Bangor High School this past Saturday, and the home team of Bangor High did not disappoint. Bangor High Debate Team Coach, Matthew Leland, said 17 schools from across the state brought 160 competitors to the event. And Bangor High won 8 medals at the event.
Community opens new warming center in Bangor to help those experiencing homelessness
BANGOR, Maine — As homelessness is a major concern in many communities across the state, two volunteers in Bangor opened a new place for people to stay warm. Mel Coombs and Larry Keezer have been helping Bangor's homeless population for more than a decade through their street ministry, Jericho Road.
