Bangor, ME

Q106.5

Dave Matthews Band To Play the Bangor Waterfront This June

You can add another big show to the list of this year's concert lineup at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Just released today, the Dave Matthews Band will be returning to Maine and playing the Bangor waterfront in June. According to the band's website, they will kick off their 2023 Tour...
BANGOR, ME
95.9 WCYY

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

If This Local Legend Showed Up At Your School, It was the Best Day Ever

I vividly remember when I met Mary Hunter. I was a 2nd-grader at McGraw School in Hampden, and our teacher told us we were going to do something a little different. As I recall, it was in the week leading up to Christmas vacation, so it seemed to be endless fun things that week, instead of the usual boring school work. Yes, I even hated school in 2nd grade...
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

Big G’s In Winslow Was Once Forced To Change A Menu Item’s Name

If you were exposed to Maine sports in any way in the 1990s, there is a really good chance that you know that name Cindy Blodgett. Blodgett was a basketball phenom in the early 1990s and she went on to be an extremely successful college basketball player in the mid and late 1990s. She was really a household name here in Maine. EVERYONE knew who she was and would probably recognize her if they spotted her on the street.
WINSLOW, ME
Q106.5

Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media

Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters

Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor High School Debate Performs Well At Weekend Debate Meet

The Maine State Debate Championships took place at Bangor High School this past Saturday, and the home team of Bangor High did not disappoint. Bangor High Debate Team Coach, Matthew Leland, said 17 schools from across the state brought 160 competitors to the event. And Bangor High won 8 medals at the event.
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

