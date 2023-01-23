ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Environmental advocates express frustration over Biden regulation delays

Environmental advocates, generally strong supporters of the Biden administration, are expressing frustration at what they describe as too-lengthy delays for important regulations. Their frustration follows the administration’s recent release of its semiannual regulatory agenda, which pushed back timelines for a range of rules governing planet-warming emissions and other pollution coming...
The Hill

Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from owning, trading stocks

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) on Wednesday announced she’s reintroducing legislation to keep members of Congress from owning or trading stocks. “Our constituents sent us to Congress to lower health care costs, fix our roads and bridges and help create good-paying jobs, not play the stock market and line our own pockets. Unfortunately, some of my colleagues have…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin proposes bill to override Treasury on electric vehicle subsidy rules

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) will introduce legislation Wednesday designed to withhold tax credits from purchasers of electric vehicles if the models don't comply with new manufacturing requirements passed in the green energy spending bill Democrats passed in August. The bill from the Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, titled the...
Quartz

There is no US debt crisis

Republicans in Congress are threatening once again to force the US to default because they lack the votes to enact their preferred fiscal vision. Yes, it’s debt ceiling season once again. For those not following along at home, US law imposes an arbitrary limit on the amount of money the government is allowed to borrow. Historically, this was intended to make borrowing easier. Today, it is a tool for brinksmanship, with Republicans threatening to block paying the bills they already voted to incur unless GOP demands for unspecific spending cuts are met.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Daily Montanan

Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee

Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Five bills that Republicans must engage on to change the status quo

House Republicans’ Commitment to America and the House rules package negotiated between Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and the House Freedom Caucus (HFC) will set the framework for how the GOP will conduct business in the 118th Congress. Taxpayers can expect a more deliberate and accountable Congress that will actually debate and vote on key federal…
Washington Examiner

Minting the coin is no less absurd than the rest of Biden’s policies

This weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed suggestions that she could fund the federal government by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin, calling the idea “a gimmick.”. And she has a point. WHAT IF TRUMP GAVE A BIG POLITICAL SPEECH AND NO ONE CARED?. When Congress passed a 750-page...
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any […] The post U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers moving to repeal "line warming" ban

(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers are moving to repeal a prohibition on handing out food and water to voters waiting at the polls on election days.A bill approved by the state Senate Monday would effectively repeal the law, known as a line warming ban, by tweaking the language of the more than century old statute.The measure's primary sponsor, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the statute "places an additional burden on voters and organizations by essentially prohibiting organizations from working to support voters while they may wait in line."“New York is notorious for having incredibly long lines in select...
GEORGIA STATE

