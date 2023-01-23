ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Bangor drag queen troupe schedule 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A popular drag group that performs at venues across the state will be in Piscataquis County for the first time in April. Delicious Drag Divas, founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband, Tony, a.k.a. LaDonya Lovelace, is coming to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen. The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday. The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Z107.3

Dave Matthews Band To Play the Bangor Waterfront This June

You can add another big show to the list of this year's concert lineup at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Just released today, the Dave Matthews Band will be returning to Maine and playing the Bangor waterfront in June. According to the band's website, they will kick off their 2023 Tour...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Nickelback Returns to Bangor this Summer with Brantley Gilbert

Nickelback will perform in Bangor this summer at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. The show will be on August 24, and feature country artist Brantley Gilbert. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 27. Here's how to win yourself a pair of tickets to the show. Want to win tickets? We'll give our...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media

Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Bangor Wedding Show Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023

Spend a fun afternoon of wedding planning with dozens of wedding experts ready to share unique and fresh ideas to help bring your wedding to life. Whether you choose a traditional church wedding or something totally unique, you’ll find what you need at the Bangor Wedding Show at the Cross Insurance Center ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
BANGOR, ME
