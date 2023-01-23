Read full article on original website
Bangor drag queen troupe schedule 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A popular drag group that performs at venues across the state will be in Piscataquis County for the first time in April. Delicious Drag Divas, founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband, Tony, a.k.a. LaDonya Lovelace, is coming to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15.
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
Our Picks for Bangor’s Best Valentine’s Date Night Restaurants
Hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the holiday where you really show your love. Now you could be boring and grab some chocolates, and flowers for Valentine's Day, but if you really want to make an impression on your true love, why not have a nice dinner instead?
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
wabi.tv
Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen. The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday. The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Dave Matthews Band To Play the Bangor Waterfront This June
You can add another big show to the list of this year's concert lineup at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Just released today, the Dave Matthews Band will be returning to Maine and playing the Bangor waterfront in June. According to the band's website, they will kick off their 2023 Tour...
No More Mail: Penobscot Times Will Move Online After Halting Print Edition
For 135 years The Penobscot Times, a weekly publication for the Penobscot County area, has been printing and mailing out its newspaper to the communities of Old Town, Orono, Milford, Bradley, and a handful of other small Eastern Maine towns. Like many, it's something that's been coming to my house...
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
Nickelback Returns to Bangor this Summer with Brantley Gilbert
Nickelback will perform in Bangor this summer at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. The show will be on August 24, and feature country artist Brantley Gilbert. Tickets go on-sale Friday, January 27. Here's how to win yourself a pair of tickets to the show. Want to win tickets? We'll give our...
VIDEO: Watch Two Kitties Hug Each Other at Bangor Humane Society
Sometimes you just need a couple of kitties hugging. WABI TV5 in Bangor posted this quick video of a couple of kitties hugging. I think my favorite part is what the cameraman says. Oh my God right? That is the sweetest shot I've ever gotten. Yes, cameraman...it is. The hundreds...
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
wabi.tv
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
Bangor Wedding Show Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Spend a fun afternoon of wedding planning with dozens of wedding experts ready to share unique and fresh ideas to help bring your wedding to life. Whether you choose a traditional church wedding or something totally unique, you’ll find what you need at the Bangor Wedding Show at the Cross Insurance Center ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.
wabi.tv
Family of man killed on Bangor exit ramp looking for 2 people who helped that night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of the Enfield man killed at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor in December is looking for two people who were there that night. According to State Police, 28-year-old Ryan Hersey ran out of gas then began walking to Union Street when he was hit by a car.
