120-year-old school becomes affordable senior housing in Eaton Rapids

Eaton Rapids seniors looking for affordable housing will have a new option coming in March thanks to a multi-million dollar project that's nearly completed.

This 120-year old elementary school is getting new life after being vacant for decade.

In a couple months, it will be an apartment building for seniors.

Eaton Rapids building official Leroy Hummel says the Bridgeview Senior Apartments project has been in the works since 2017, but delays with construction materials threw some kinks in the completion date.

"It was starting to become a place for kids to break windows and throw trash, so this project is a real plus for the community. It's senior housing, 36 units, 55 and older," said Hummel.

He says the project will be subsidized through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and is expected to cost around $6 million by the time its open.

The revamped building will feature an in-house community center for residents as well as a laundry facility, and seniors will be just steps away from the city's main street.

"Its walkable. We're a block and a half from downtown. Seniors can walk," said Hummel.

The apartment building is slated to open up sometime in March.

