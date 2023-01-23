Read full article on original website
Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. The family members were never consulted before Boeing cut a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid prosecution on a felony charge of fraud. Up to a dozen or so people from several countries are expected to testify about how the loss of loved ones has affected them. A lawyer representing the families says he hopes the testimony will convince the Justice Department to throw out the settlement.
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have conceded two of the people most responsible for overseeing the state's lethal injection drugs testified incorrectly under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination. The revelation from a court filing last week comes on the heels of an independent report that found Tennessee has never correctly tested drugs for its executions since rewriting the state's lethal injection protocol in 2018. The admission that the state employee tasked with finding the drugs and a private-sector pharmacist who provides them “incorrectly testified” came in a court challenge by a death row inmate.
Tesla reports record income; confirms Nevada truck expansion
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla says it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed it plans to produce high volumes of semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels posted record net income Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year. The Nevada expansion advances Tesla's plans to make 50,000 trucks in North America in 2024. The White House said the expansion is proof of a continued manufacturing boom since President Biden took office.
Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern, which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern closed the first half by scoring the final 10 points, with 3-pointers from Berry and Buie, to build a 43-30 lead. The Wildcats pulled away midway through the second half on a 12-3 run for a 63-40 lead. Chase Audige had 15 points and Matthew Nicholson added eight for Northwestern. The Wildcats beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time — doing so against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1958-62.
