Don’t Throw Out Leftover Coffee — Diluted, It Can Serve As Organic Fertilizer For Some Houseplants
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
iheart.com
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
The Daily South
How To Grow Lemons From Seeds
Growing plants from seeds is incredibly satisfying. And when those seeds would otherwise be thrown in the trash, there is something even more pleasurable about nurturing new life. Next time you slice open a lemon and see those small white seeds, picture a tree with handsome foliage and clusters of white flowers. Inhale the divine scent of those blossoms–a combination of jasmine and citrus. If that sounds like a tree you want in your home or garden, read on to learn how to grow lemons from seeds to produce one of the most fragrant flowering trees around.
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
The One Frozen Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because They Cause Weight Gain, Inflammation, And Belly Fat
We’ve all been there! After a long day, we don’t have the energy to cook a fresh meal so we resort to frozen foods. They usually take under an hour to heat up and then they’re ready to eat. But there’s one frozen food that doctors say you should never eat: frozen pizza.
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
msn.com
Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month
Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
