Potterville, MI

Potterville man searches for missing dog, thieves caught on camera

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
A family in Potterville is asking for the communities help in keeping an eye out for their missing dog that was stolen Friday night.

Elijah Mercer is searching for his 7-month-old Siberian Husky Loki.

The dog was stolen from Aces Auto in Potterville around 10 p.m. Friday. What the thieves didn't know is the entire encounter was caught on security camera footage.

Footage shows what appears to be a green Kia Sorento pull up and stop outside. A man then gets out of the vehicle and forces the dog to jump in the car before driving off towards Grand Ledge.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at (517) 372-8217.

Mercer is also asking the person who stole Loki to return him to Rosey's Kennel and Rescue.

