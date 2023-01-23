Read full article on original website
Related
Gesundheit Texas! Here Is An At Home Remedy To Get Of Allergies
I wrote an article earlier this month begging everyone in Texas to take allergy season seriously. From experience, this month I’ve had two sinus infections, allergies out of this world, scratchy throat, and itchy eyes and I for one am not a fan of it. Once I wrote the article on warning Texans about allergy season, I received a lot of direct messages asking me what may be some home remedies that I can use to get a handle on my allergies or just plain get rid of them.
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
cw39.com
Galveston ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2,000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for 2023.
KFDM-TV
BISD Newcomer Center opening the door to success for students
Beaumont — It's estimated that the State of Texas receives eleven percent of the total immigrant population in the United States. Major metropolitan areas like Houston have historically attracted these families seeking a fresh start. However, smaller cities like Beaumont and Port Arthur are gaining in popularity, and that's...
Texas Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 10 Items!
Is it time to get ready for some Spring cleaning soon? This is the time of the year when we start going through our stuff to either give away or donate. And, of course, an AWESOME place to do this is the Goodwill Stores. Not only are you giving back to those who may be able to use your stuff, but you're also giving to the MISSION of the Goodwill stores.
CBS Austin
Central Texans wait to hear whether Ascension Texas will remain in network for BCBSTX
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance are waiting to hear if visits to Ascension hospitals will continue to be in the network. The current agreement between Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will end on January 31, 2023. The two...
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
A lot more Texas school districts are going to 4-day school weeks, some made the switch this year and some will convert next school year. Does this mean that Midland/Odessa schools will be converting soon?. This past Friday (January 20) another school district in Texas committed to going to a...
news4sanantonio.com
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry
Bulverde, TX- According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
‘Tornadoes suck’: Texas lawmaker’s law office destroyed
Texas Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Houston, shared a photo on his personal Twitter account that showed him climbing through what's left of his firm in Deer Park, a community about 20 miles east of Houston.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
This Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy
A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
KFDA
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. Those using these benefits will soon see a drastic change in their benefits. In March, all benefits will return to normal...
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
Comments / 0