Native Americans in Montana face discrimination and limited resources when seeking housingEdy ZooMontana State
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Officials Prepare to Mitigate Anticipated Drive-Thru Queue As Chick-Fil-A Set to Open In BillingsMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics
Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Overnight: Shooting On Lake Elmo Drive, Standoff in Billings
From the Billings Police Department from 11:44 PM last night:. Billings Police responded to a shooting outside of 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, and the victim has not been located. It is unknown if they were hit by gunfire. The suspect was located...
Billings police investigate shooting in the Heights
Police said on a social media post published at 11:44 p.m. Monday that officers responded to a shooting outside 1225 Lake Elmo Dr.
KULR8
Man arrested after reports of shooting near Lake Elmo
BILLINGS - Billings Police say they arrested a man on Lake Elmo Drive after several people called in reports of a shooting Monday night. Lieutenant Brett Becker with the Billings Police Department says around 8:30pm, officers were dispatched to the Brush Meadow Apartments. Several residents called emergency services saying they both saw and heard gunshots in the parking lot.
On a Mission to Re-home 2 Senior Dogs Kimber and Jessie in Billings
Update: We Still Need to Find a Home in Billings for Dean’s Dogs, Kimber and Jessie. The family that was coming to meet Kimber(M) and Jessie(F) ended up not taking the dogs the last week. After posting the first article, a family in Billings was going to meet Jessie and Kimber to see if it would be a good fit for their household.
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
yourbigsky.com
Much colder in next 24 hours – ICY roads
Get ready for a big change back to winter weather through the weekend. Although we’ve enjoyed mild temperatures for the past week in Billings, winter returns for the next five days with temperatures in the single digits by Sunday. The roads will be SLICK so take your time on...
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
OMG! Cutest Puppies for Adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Town Square Media Billings because we get to meet dogs like this litter of shmoopie puppies! YVAS visited us today with two of the pups. There are 7 babies total, 4 boys and 3 girls. These pups were surrendered along...
Grant Applications Available to Turn Spaces of Billings, into Places of Billings
"If you have an idea for transforming a space to a Place in Yellowstone County, apply Now for the 2023 grant." Better Off in Billings shared this post on Instagram, and y’all know by now, I love art. I enjoy supporting artists and promoting them. Better Off in Billings...
Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?
Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Tracking a Winter Storm
Snow showers today, Rain-Snow-Wind tomorrow, Winter Storm Friday into Saturday, Turning much colder next week
Construction workers in Billings report stolen heavy equipment
Billings based Castlerock Excavating had their skid-steer stolen out of the Annafeld subdivision early Tuesday morning in a surprising crime that will put a hitch in the company's daily operations.
yourbigsky.com
ALERT: Overdoses spike in Yellowstone County in past few weeks
State, Local Officials Report Sharp Increase in Overdoses in Recent Weeks and now the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ), and local law enforcement is warning the public. In this most recent surge from January 11 to January 23, a total...
Help Control The Pet Population: Billings Spay/Neuter Clinic
Famous words from Bob Barker, "Help Control The Pet Population", come to mind every time a free spay & neuter clinic comes up, but it is true. You can help keep the stray population down, and ensure all pets have a great home. When is the clinic?. Yellowstone Valley Animal...
Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name
The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
Families in Billings struggling with Adderall shortage
“For him, sometimes I don’t medicate him on the weekends, knowing this is going to be a thing,” said Vandenbosch.
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
