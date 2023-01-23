Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Tesla reports record income; confirms Nevada truck expansion
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla says it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed it plans to produce high volumes of semi-trucks and make enough cell batteries for 2 million light-duty vehicles annually in Nevada. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels posted record net income Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year. The Nevada expansion advances Tesla's plans to make 50,000 trucks in North America in 2024. The White House said the expansion is proof of a continued manufacturing boom since President Biden took office.
Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Abortion rights proposals were front and center Tuesday in Olympia, Washington, as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The Seattle Times reports the emphasis on four legislative committees hearing abortion bill testimony in one day was intended to demonstrate majority Democrats’ support for abortion rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills that would protect abortion providers in Washington from facing retaliation from other states and lower costs for patients, among others. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is pushing for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in the state.
Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago. The family members were never consulted before Boeing cut a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to avoid prosecution on a felony charge of fraud. Up to a dozen or so people from several countries are expected to testify about how the loss of loved ones has affected them. A lawyer representing the families says he hopes the testimony will convince the Justice Department to throw out the settlement.
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern, which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern closed the first half by scoring the final 10 points, with 3-pointers from Berry and Buie, to build a 43-30 lead. The Wildcats pulled away midway through the second half on a 12-3 run for a 63-40 lead. Chase Audige had 15 points and Matthew Nicholson added eight for Northwestern. The Wildcats beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time — doing so against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1958-62.
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
