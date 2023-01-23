ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu takes stock

Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took the stage at MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give her first State of the City address. She used the speech to highlight her plans for housing and development, and to celebrate the successes of her first year in office. WBUR reporter Walter Wuthmann joins The Common to walk us through the major points of Mayor Wu's speech, and to offer analysis on what this all could mean for the remainder of her first term.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston's planned Holocaust museum aims to honor survivors in hologram

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A planned Boston Holocaust Museum will include the holographic display of a Holocaust survivor so his story can live on after his death. We speak to Jody Kipniss, cofounder of the Boston Holocaust Museum, and Kori Street, deputy executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, which is collecting and preserving Holocaust survivors' stories.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say

A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
WHAV

Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill

Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
HAVERHILL, MA
liveboston617.org

Many Questions Left Unanswered After Video Shows Brutal Fight at Boston Latin Academy that Left Female Student Hospitalized – No Arrests At This Time Per Police

Earlier today, January 23 2023, at approximately 10:15 hours, Boston Police Officers responded to assist members of Boston Public School Safety Service (formally School Police) after a large fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy at 205 Townsend Street in Roxbury. Boston Police radio traffic obtained by LB617 can clearly hear a female detective request additional officers and Boston EMS to the scene for a teenage female who had either been stabbed or slashed.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

