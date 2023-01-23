Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
WBUR
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu takes stock
Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took the stage at MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give her first State of the City address. She used the speech to highlight her plans for housing and development, and to celebrate the successes of her first year in office. WBUR reporter Walter Wuthmann joins The Common to walk us through the major points of Mayor Wu's speech, and to offer analysis on what this all could mean for the remainder of her first term.
WBUR
Mattapan will be a case study in how to balance economic growth and racial equity
When Mayor Michelle Wu was running for office, she pledged to overhaul the way development is done in Boston to give neighbors a bigger voice and bring the benefits of economic growth to more residents of color. To do that, Wu's administration is focusing on building wealth in communities of...
WBUR
Vigil held on Boston Common in response to police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Scores of people gathered Friday evening for a vigil on Boston Common to mourn the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Among them were Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, city officials and members of the Boston clergy. The vigil began as authorities prepared to release video footage, including from police...
WBUR
Boston's planned Holocaust museum aims to honor survivors in hologram
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 27. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A planned Boston Holocaust Museum will include the holographic display of a Holocaust survivor so his story can live on after his death. We speak to Jody Kipniss, cofounder of the Boston Holocaust Museum, and Kori Street, deputy executive director of the USC Shoah Foundation, which is collecting and preserving Holocaust survivors' stories.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
NECN
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
This Stunning Dining Fixture has been Named the Best Italian Restaurant in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
WBUR
Here's what we know about the early college expansion at Boston's Fenway High School
Beginning next school year, Fenway High School in Boston will expand its early college program to enable students to stay on an additional fifth year to continue college coursework at UMass Boston at no cost and access academic support from Fenway High staff. The pilot program, known as "Year 13"...
fallriverreporter.com
Three from Washington D.C. charged with stealing $32,000 in merchandise from Wrentham Outlets
BOSTON – Three men from the Washington, D.C., area have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for stealing thousands of items from a high-end outlet store in Wrentham, Mass. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel...
Fireball sued for $5M, accused of misleading customers
An Illinois woman is suing Fireball's parent company after discovering that some of the miniature bottles don't actually contain whiskey.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
Former DiBurro’s Function Hall Gives Way to Plans for 153 Apartments in Ward Hill
Plans for 153 apartments on the site of the former DiBurro’s Function Facility are moving ahead with demolition underway off Route 125 in Ward Hill. Princeton Properties Management Chief Executive Officer Andrew M. Chaban told WHAV Tuesday demolition at the site is expected to continue over the next four to six weeks with underground and foundation work taking place during March. While other recently permitted developments have been slow to start, Chaban said his company is more “narrowly focused.”
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
WBUR
ManRay, once the heart of alternative nightlife in Cambridge, is reborn
Saturday night at ManRay is packed for Heroes, an '80s new wave dance night. The crowd is multigenerational, bopping to Bowie under the glow of purple lights. They’re decked out in mesh shirts, 7-inch platform boots, and no shortage of leather harnesses. This night has been a long time...
liveboston617.org
Many Questions Left Unanswered After Video Shows Brutal Fight at Boston Latin Academy that Left Female Student Hospitalized – No Arrests At This Time Per Police
Earlier today, January 23 2023, at approximately 10:15 hours, Boston Police Officers responded to assist members of Boston Public School Safety Service (formally School Police) after a large fight broke out at Boston Latin Academy at 205 Townsend Street in Roxbury. Boston Police radio traffic obtained by LB617 can clearly hear a female detective request additional officers and Boston EMS to the scene for a teenage female who had either been stabbed or slashed.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
