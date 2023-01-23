Wednesday night, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took the stage at MGM Music Hall in Fenway to give her first State of the City address. She used the speech to highlight her plans for housing and development, and to celebrate the successes of her first year in office. WBUR reporter Walter Wuthmann joins The Common to walk us through the major points of Mayor Wu's speech, and to offer analysis on what this all could mean for the remainder of her first term.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO