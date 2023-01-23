ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Bengals Players Have A Nickname For Arrowhead Stadium

In just a few days the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game for the second straight year. Last year Joe Burrow and the Bengals used an epic comeback to make the Super Bowl. This time around, the Bengals have all of the confidence in the world after a beatdown of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs

This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.  It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
102.5 The Bone

Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals?

It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the Chiefs’ divisional round game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the star quarterback left the field to get an X-ray but returned to the game in the second half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WLWT 5

Bengals game ball delivered to brewery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cincinnati Bengals' postseason tradition of sharing victory game balls continues and has stretched all the way to Nashville. Started by head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. Game ball No. 5 out...
NASHVILLE, TN

