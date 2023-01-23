Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
Bengals Sign Former Chiefs Player Days Before AFC Title Game
The Cincinnati Bengals may be getting some extra intel going into Sunday's AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Bengals have claimed CB/core special teamer Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Chiefs." Noting, "The waiver claim will officially process the day after ...
Bengals' O-Line Gets Special Gift From Joe Mixon Following Win Over Bills
Cincinnati has won 10-straight games
Look: Bengals Players Have A Nickname For Arrowhead Stadium
In just a few days the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game for the second straight year. Last year Joe Burrow and the Bengals used an epic comeback to make the Super Bowl. This time around, the Bengals have all of the confidence in the world after a beatdown of ...
Zac Taylor Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Chiefs
This year's AFC Championship is a rematch from last year's AFC Championship. The Cincinnati Bengals will once again travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs as they try and get to their second straight Super Bowl. Last season, they erased a 21-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime. Going into this ...
Which former Ohio State football players are on the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow?
Joe Burrow is not the only former Ohio State football player to be on the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 roster. Burrow is one of seven players to have played for the Buckeyes that are currently on the Bengals' active or practice squad rosters. Without Burrow or linebacker Keandre Jones, who both transferred to LSU and Maryland, respectively, the Bengals rank second with five Ohio State players on the roster behind the New Orleans Saints' six: Marshon Lattimore, Chris Olave, Bradley Roby, Nick Vannett, Michael Thomas and Pete Werner.
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bills GM Brandon Beane takes shot at Bengals: 'Don't want to have to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
Two days after an emphatic early playoff exit at the hands of the the Cincinnati Bengals, the wound is still fresh in Buffalo. The Bills general manager spoke with reporters on Sunday in his end-of-season news conference on the heels of Buffalo's 27-10 loss. He was asked if Buffalo should "adapt to" Cincinnati's roster construction plan that allowed them to build a strong receiving corps. He response included a not-so-subtle shot at the franchise that just beat his:
Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’
Al Michaels called a lot of duds on Thursday Night Football this season. But the veteran broadcaster alluded to the... The post Al Michaels Describes Calling Amazon Thursday Night Football Duds as Selling a ’20-Year-Old Mazda’ appeared first on Outsider.
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals?
It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the Chiefs’ divisional round game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the star quarterback left the field to get an X-ray but returned to the game in the second half.
Cincinnati fans in Kansas City talk living as a Bengal inside Chiefs Kingdom
It’s hard to imagine, but some people in the Kansas City metro cheer for the Cincinnati Bengals, the team the Kansas City Chiefs will face in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
Bengals deliver 3 game balls to Cincinnati bars following win over Buffalo
Bengals coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-The-Rhine around midnight Monday. He presented the bar with a game ball and was greeted by cheering fans.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship shirts for sale; tickets still available
Get ready for the NFL’s AFC championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs by buying one of the shirts Fanatics exclusively released this week. Check out the matchup T-shirt above that is available from Fanatics for $39.99. Here’s another style (shown below), where each team...
WLWT 5
Bengals game ball delivered to brewery in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cincinnati Bengals' postseason tradition of sharing victory game balls continues and has stretched all the way to Nashville. Started by head coach Zac Taylor after the Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years against the Las Vegas Raiders. Game ball No. 5 out...
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Athlete Places UC Among Top Schools, Bearcats Send Out Offer Flurry
The recruiting trail is piping hot as winter peaks.
'Where's the refund?': Local bakery shades NFL with funny Bengals cookies
A local bakery followed Joe Burrow's lead in poking fun at the NFL's foiled AFC championship plans. Wyoming Pastry Shop began selling "Where's the refund!?" cookies Monday, one day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. ...
