Business in brief – Jan. 23, 2023

recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Sunrise Construction Company, LLC – leased 111,198 SF at 7400 Impala Drive (David Williams and Chip Louthan represented the landlord); Beauty Systems Group, LLC – renewed its lease of 2,500 SF at 3415 Old Parham Road (Michael Morris represented the landlord); Mpower Career Training LLC d/b/a M|Power Education – leased 1,607 SF at 5300 Hickory Park Drive (Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the tenant); Whole Heart Space, LLC – leased 1,856 SF at 9726 Gayton Road (Thomas Lynde and Ryan Fanelli represented the tenant); Humble Haven Yoga, LLC – leased 3,178 SF at 6976 and 6980 Forest Avenue (Ryan Fanelli represented the tenant); River Road Psychiatry, LLC – leased 588 SF at 5101 Monument Avenue (Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the landlord).

PCG1, LLC recently purchased 1,250 SF at 2227 Pump Road in Henrico County from 2227 Pump, LLC for $354,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the seller.

Marwaha Business Park, LLC recently purchased approximately 88,890 SF at 1910, 1920 and 1950 East Parham Road in Henrico County from SIR Properties Trust for $5,350,000. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good of Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC represented the purchaser.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Buckeye International, Inc. – leased 6,000 SF of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road (Graham Stoneburner and Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord and Craig Douglas represented the tenant); Cary Bowen, Esquire – renewed its lease of 2,698 SF of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road (Amy J. Broderick and Isaac DeRegibus represented the landlord); Cummins-Allison Corp. – renewed its lease of 2,560 SF of industrial space at Mayland Court Condos, 3526 Mayland Court (Evan Magrill represented the landlord); New Beginning Support Services, LLC – renewed its lease of 1,500 SF of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 East Parham Road (Amy J. Broderick represented the landlord); Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – renewed its lease of 1,296 SF of office space at West Shore I, 100 Concourse Boulevard (Amy J. Broderick and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Genesis’s Service Corporation – expanded its lease into a total of 1,200 SF of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 East Parham Road (Amy J. Broderick represented the landlord).

Weichert, Realtors – Baron & Snipes, Co. recently announced that Gene Walden has joined its Glen Allen office.

Automation Personnel Services will hold a job fair to recruit for dozens of open positions throughout Metro Richmond on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Virginia Career Works—Henrico Center, 121 Cedar Fork Road. Material handlers and forklift operators are sought. For details, call Automation Personnel Services at (540) 548-9051, email apsfredericksburg@apstemps.com, or visit vcwcapital.com/event/automation-personnel-services-job-fair.

The Lilly Pad, located at 9680 Osborne Turnpike in Varina, is currently hiring for a kitchen manager, line cooks, pizza cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers. For details, call (804) 507-1997 or visit lillypadrestaurant.com.

