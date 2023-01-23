Bernie Madoff’s former New York City penthouse has left the market after seven months for sale without an offer, The Post has learned. The notorious three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property first hit the market last year for $18.5 million, combined with the adjacent four-bedroom, three-bathroom unit. Real estate investor Lawrence Benenson purchased the home in 2014 for $14 million, plus the adjacent residence, which he bought for $4 million in 2016. With the $18.5 million price tag, Benenson was hoping just to break even on the sale if he was able to score a buyer. This marks the third time since the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO