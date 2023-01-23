Read full article on original website
Hudson Yards developer sells NYC penthouse for a hefty discount
Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center — formerly known as the Time Warner Center, which Related developed nearly 20 years ago — traded hands for $40 million, according to public sales records. That’s $35 million below the $75 million Ross first wanted for the spread in 2019 — a price that made it among the city’s priciest properties for...
Bernie Madoff’s NYC penthouse taken off market after finding no buyers
Bernie Madoff’s former New York City penthouse has left the market after seven months for sale without an offer, The Post has learned. The notorious three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property first hit the market last year for $18.5 million, combined with the adjacent four-bedroom, three-bathroom unit. Real estate investor Lawrence Benenson purchased the home in 2014 for $14 million, plus the adjacent residence, which he bought for $4 million in 2016. With the $18.5 million price tag, Benenson was hoping just to break even on the sale if he was able to score a buyer. This marks the third time since the...
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Gambino mobster Frank Camuso busted in sprawling NYC construction kickback scheme
A reputed Gambino captain was among two dozen people busted in a sprawling, multimillion-dollar construction kickback scheme that affected several significant high-rise construction projects in Manhattan, authorities said Wednesday. Frank Camuso, 59, was busted alongside ringleader Robert Baselice, who as the vice president of a construction management firm illegally steered property developers to subcontractors he was conspiring with, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. As part of the plot, Baselice gave inside info about competitors’ bids to his co-conspirators and directed subcontractors to raise their offers to an amount that would allow him to pocket a kickback. A portion of the payoff made...
AOL Corp
Stephen Hung From 'Bling Empire: New York' Once Bought 30 Rolls-Royces
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Pour yourself a glass of wine and throw that popcorn in the microwave, because the new Bling Empire spinoff is officially here. Bling Empire: New York dropped on Netflix on Jan. 20, and if you were a fan of the O.G. show, featuring the real-life versions of Crazy Rich Asians thriving in L.A., something tells me you’ll enjoy the east coast version.
Who Owns the Lipstick Building Years After Bernie Madoff's Scandal?
The Lipstick Building is recognizable for its unique shape as well as the knowledge of its role in one of the biggest financial crimes in history. It goes by various names referencing the physical address: 885 Third Avenue and 53rd at Third. Who owns the Lipstick Building today?. Article continues...
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
thesource.com
Bold Move? 6ix9ine Flexes $1M in Cash and Drops a Pin for His Arrival to NYC
Tekashi 6ix9ine is living life on the edge. Hitting Instagram, Hip-Hop’s known informant hit Instagram to flex $1 million and let people in his hometown New York City know that he was on the way. “On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and...
Regal Cinemas To Close Upstate New York Theaters In Bankruptcy
Even with billion dollar blockbusters like Avatar: The Way Of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and the latest Marvel offerings, Regal Cinemas can't stop its slow spiral through bankruptcy. Now Regal's parent company is closing the doors on multiple Upstate New York theaters. These Regal Are "Now Showing" Themselves Out. An...
Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M
Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away. The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit. Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
NYSE glitch traced back to employee who left backup system running, report says
Sources told Bloomberg a staffer at the exchange's data center in Chicago failed to properly shut down its disaster recovery system, causing brief chaos.
NY AG's office calls on Madison Square Garden to explain use of facial recognition to bar lawyers from venues
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to Madison Square Garden Entertainment over a reported practice of using facial recognition to ban lawyers.
Refinery29
A Week In New York, NY, On A $58,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a development coordinator who makes $58,000 per year and spends some of her...
